Speedo Mick talks about mental health problems after completing the walk from John O & # 39; Groats to Land & # 39; s End | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTML305ad95741baf1be29b67a047fa531ec11% %MINIFYHTML305ad95741baf1be29b67a047fa531ec12%





%MINIFYHTML305ad95741baf1be29b67a047fa531ec13% %MINIFYHTML305ad95741baf1be29b67a047fa531ec14% Everton Speedo Mick's supporter has raised more than £ 340,000 for charity

%MINIFYHTML305ad95741baf1be29b67a047fa531ec15% %MINIFYHTML305ad95741baf1be29b67a047fa531ec16%

Everton fan Michael Cullen, better known as & # 39; Speedo Mick & # 39 ;, admits that his battle with his own mental health inspired him to walk across the UK in search of charity.

The staunch Evertonian has completed his seven-week journey from John O & # 39; Groats to Land & # 39; s End, raising more than £ 340,000 for charities, with more than 2,000 people at the finish line to greet him.

The fundraiser admits that he was speechless at the reception he received, but in an exclusive interview with Sky sports, the 55-year-old man revealed that he has had to fight to overcome his own mental health problems.

"For a long time I was out of the game, I was lost," Cullen said.

"I had been struggling with mental health, addiction and homelessness. After having gone through all that myself, the donations that have been given will go to these causes."

Speedo Mick attends the Merseyside derby in Anfield earlier this season

"I am in the process of registering my own charity to help young people suffering from mental health in the community. I am trying to give something back basically. I am trying to challenge myself as well.

"Now I'm back in the game, and I want to challenge myself, give back to the community, make people smile and, hopefully, also raise a few pounds for charity."

In 2016, Cullen raised more than £ 50,000 for a hospice in Liverpool by walking from the grounds of Everton Goodison Park to Wembley Stadium, while previously earned his nickname for swimming in the English Channel, raising funds in the process from £ 30,000.

With the finish line in sight, Storm Ciara and Storm Dennis swept the UK, but instead of hampering their efforts, Mick redoubled them.

The 1,000-mile charity walk from the fundraiser of John O & # 39; Groats to Land & # 39; s End

"It was difficult, but I like a challenge," added Cullen, who was nominated for an honor from the Liverpool Council at a ceremony at Liverpool City Hall next week.

"When they said a storm was coming, I rubbed my hands. It didn't make me think I needed an extra scarf or something!

"A lot of people told me that I had to stay and that I shouldn't go out in the middle of a storm, but I wanted to continue. When Dennis appeared, I pushed him aside!"

Mick was greeted by a large crowd of supporters and a band in Land & # 39; s End after completing his most recent charity project.

Mick Cullen, 55, regularly participates in Goodison Park.

Despite his experience in the fight against inclement weather, Mick's last challenge was certainly not without major obstacles.

"Getting up in the morning when it was raining and there were hurricane winds, it was hard. I would be absolutely shattered, and I wasn't sure at that moment if I was going to be able to complete the challenge, those were the difficult moments.

"All I want to do is bring a smile to people's faces. I'm just a common guy who tries to do extraordinary things." Mick Cullen

"But I had many fun moments like sledding in Ben Nevis, with reindeer in Scotland and, of course, you have all the support around you. People have been fantastic along the route."

& # 39; Speedo Mick & # 39; He broke his initial goal of £ 100,000 by raising more than £ 315,000 for community projects for disadvantaged youth.

He was also met at the finish line, in the southwest corner of Cornwall, by a message from one of his Goodison Park heroes, the club's current assistant manager, Duncan Ferguson.

Speedo has become a personality in the game for both local fans and visitors.

"It was quite damaged," Cullen said. "If I can recover from that, anyone can do it, and that is my message. I have already received thousands of messages that say I inspired them to leave the house."

"Another man traveled from Liverpool to Land & # 39; s End the other day. He had not been out of the house in three months, but had been inspired by me because of his own struggles with mental health.

"All I want to do is bring a smile to people's faces. I'm just a common guy who tries to do extraordinary things."