Spanish hotel is closed after guests tested positive for coronavirus

ADEJE, Spain – The Spanish authorities rushed on Tuesday to track all those who had contact with an Italian doctor and his partner who tested positive for the coronavirus during their vacations in the Canary Islands, closing an important tourist center with hundreds of guests with Hope to limit any possible outbreak.
While officials said they were acting as a precaution, the response underscored how quickly the spread of the virus in a nation in the European Union could become a problem for others in the block, who prides itself on traveling without friction through of the borders.
The doctor had been visiting from the Italian region of Lombardy, authorities said, which has been strongly affected by the virus. Cases that appear to be related to Lombardy were also reported on Tuesday in France, Austria, Croatia and Switzerland.
The complex, the H10 Costa Adeje Palace on the island of Tenerife, was not quarantined, which implies the separation of those who have been exposed to the virus, authorities said. Rather, they said, it was closed for now, with the aim of stopping the movement of all people within the area in question, regardless of whether they are sick or if they have been exposed.
The hotel, with its lights on and emergency vehicles grouped outside, but no one entering or leaving, attracted anxious looks on Tuesday night from visitors to the island's coastal city.
"Everyone is talking about the coronavirus," said Gunter Hoffmann, a tourist from northern Germany who stopped in front of the complex. Like most visitors, Mr. Hoffmann did not wear a mask and said he and his wife had not received guidance from their nearby hotel.
"Somehow we are laughing at the whole situation, but we are also worrying a bit," Hoffmann added. "We are happy to leave tomorrow."
The Canary Islands, an archipelago about 60 kilometers west of the African coast, are a popular destination for Europeans.
The Italian doctor had been in Tenerife for a week before getting a fever and registering in a hospital, where he tested positive for the virus on Monday night and was placed in an isolation room. His partner tested positive Tuesday, health officials said.
The couple was part of a group of 10 people traveling together, said Ángel Víctor Torres, president of the Canary Islands regional government. Shortly after Mr. Torres' press conference, local media quoted the health ministry as saying that two people traveling with the couple had also tested positive for coronavirus.
In another link to the Italian region of Lombardy, the Spanish authorities said on Tuesday that a 36-year-old woman living in Barcelona had tested positive for the virus after returning from the region. Joan Guix, a Catalan regional official, said authorities had identified some 25 people who had been in contact with the woman and would remain "isolated,quot; for 14 days.
In other quarantines for coronaviruses worldwide, the standard practice has been to isolate those who may have been exposed for 14 days.
Outside of China, where the scale of the epidemic still far exceeds the rest of the world and where entire cities have been blocked in the past two months, quarantines have proven to be an effective measure to at least delay the spread of the virus.
However, when passengers on a cruise ship, Princess Princess, were forced to remain on board for weeks after they docked in Yokohama, Japan, the blockade caused widespread transmission, with more than 690 people contracting the disease.
For guests of the H10 Costa Adeje Palace, at the southern tip of Tenerife, it would be difficult to imagine how they could make their vacation worse. A storm it swept the sands of the Sahara through the Canary Islands over the weekend, forcing airports to close and stranded thousands of tourists.
On Tuesday, the guests of the resort woke up with another unpleasant surprise: a note slipped under their door, asking them to stay inside.
"We regret to inform you that for health reasons, the hotel has been closed," said the note, said Silke Bal, a guest from Belgium.
She and other guests, such as Laura Walser from Germany, said they left their rooms for breakfast at the hotel restaurant, not knowing that a case of coronavirus had been confirmed.
When the news spread in the media that the hotel had been closed due to an infection, guests said they were alarmed. Around noon, more disturbing news arrived: using megaphones, hotel staff members announced that guests could no longer leave their rooms and that they had to wait for medical staff.
"Keep calm, we will keep you informed," said a later note. The staff distributed thermometers and instructed the guests to control their temperature, but Ms. Bal and Mrs. Walser said they were frustrated by the little information provided.
"We just don't know what's going on," said Walser.
On Tuesday, emergency government meetings were held in the Canary Islands and in Madrid to plan a response. Even so, officials tried to reassure people who planned trips to Spain.
"Spain is a safe country at this time and visitors have no reason to delay their visit to our country," María Reyes Maroto, Minister of Tourism and Industry of Spain, told reporters.
Salvador Illa, the health minister, said Spain had no immediate plans to impose "drastic measures,quot; as border control points.
The closure of the hotel in Tenerife demonstrates "the seriousness with which this problem is handled," said Illa. If you check the hotel guests and they show no symptoms, he said, "they will be free to do whatever they want."
About 700 people from 25 nations stayed at the Costa Adeje Palace, authorities said. With those customers inside the complex, many restaurants and shops surrounding the complex closed on Tuesday.
"The storm hit us once, that's fine," said Wilson Escobar, a Vulcano employee, a bar where the terrace was damaged by the weekend's storm. “But how long is the virus going to stay? Between this and the storm, I fear the virus more. "
Elian Peltier reported from Adeje, Spain, and Raphael Minder from Madrid. Marc Santora contributed reporting from London.