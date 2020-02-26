Spanish hotel is closed after guests tested positive for coronavirus

ADEJE, Spain – The Spanish authorities rushed on Tuesday to track all those who had contact with an Italian doctor and his partner who tested positive for the coronavirus during their vacations in the Canary Islands, closing an important tourist center with hundreds of guests with Hope to limit any possible outbreak.

While officials said they were acting as a precaution, the response underscored how quickly the spread of the virus in a nation in the European Union could become a problem for others in the block, who prides itself on traveling without friction through of the borders.

%MINIFYHTMLc7e7bbf8a9230b2b2b91bd1e2226967e13% %MINIFYHTMLc7e7bbf8a9230b2b2b91bd1e2226967e14%

The doctor had been visiting from the Italian region of Lombardy, authorities said, which has been strongly affected by the virus. Cases that appear to be related to Lombardy were also reported on Tuesday in France, Austria, Croatia and Switzerland.

%MINIFYHTMLc7e7bbf8a9230b2b2b91bd1e2226967e15% %MINIFYHTMLc7e7bbf8a9230b2b2b91bd1e2226967e16%

The complex, the H10 Costa Adeje Palace on the island of Tenerife, was not quarantined, which implies the separation of those who have been exposed to the virus, authorities said. Rather, they said, it was closed for now, with the aim of stopping the movement of all people within the area in question, regardless of whether they are sick or if they have been exposed.