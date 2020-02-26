Spanish group cancels Holocaust theme parade after violent reaction | Spain news

A group of Spanish carnivals whose Holocaust-themed parade outraged Jewish human rights groups and Israel's embassy in Madrid canceled their remaining shows, organizers said Wednesday.

The company also apologized to the Jewish community in Spain for the parade in the small town of Campo de Criptana, about 110 km (68 miles) southeast of Madrid.

In the parade, some dancers wore Nazi uniforms and had machine guns, others wore striped costumes from the death camp, and girls dressed in white paraded with Israeli flags.

"Amazed by the carnival parade in Campo de Criptana," tweeted Foreign Minister Arancha Laya and called the show "a banalization of the Holocaust."

"After contacts with the organizers, they apologized to the Federation of Jewish Communities in Spain," he wrote.

A spokesman for the Chaparral Cultural Association, which organized the parade, said the group had also called the Israeli embassy to explain that it had no intention of causing insult and that the goal had been to honor the victims "with the utmost respect,quot; .

The embassy in Madrid had condemned the "vile and atrocious spectacle,quot; in a tweet, saying that "it makes fun of the six million Jews killed by the Nazis."

Belgium: let's dress up as orthodox Jews and pretend we're bugs! Spain: let's be victims of the Holocaust disguised as Israelis! Brazil: wait for my beer … The 2020 Carnival season is OUT OF CONTROL with its disgusting #antisemite hate. pic.twitter.com/QwiA391d2s – StopAntisemitism.org (@StopAntisemites) February 26, 2020

"We have apologized for possible complaints that may have been caused," said group spokesman Carlos Jiménez, adding that he had closed his Facebook page after receiving threats and insults.

He said: "Our intention was good, it was not inciting hatred."

Shimon Samuels, director of International Relations at the Simon Wiesenthal Center, a Jewish human rights organization, drew parallels with a Belgian carnival parade in Aalst that was removed from the list of recognized United Nations cultural events for accusations of racism and anti-Semitism.

"It is a dangerous step and a warning sign that the same (anti-Semitic) feeling may be infecting Spain," Samuels told Reuters.

It was not clear if the organizers had anti-Semitic ideas, but "the way this is read is devastating," he said, and asked for a better education about the Holocaust.