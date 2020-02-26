SpaceX's 10-year lease agreement in Port of LA gets unanimous approval – Up News Info Los Angeles

– SpaceX will land soon in the port of Los Angeles.

The Los Angeles City Council voted unanimously on Tuesday to lease 18 acres of the former Bethlehem shipyard from Hawthorne-based SpaceX for new facilities that will house aerospace research, design and manufacturing on Terminal Island.

The new agreement leases space for almost $ 2 million a year for 10 years.

The new facility will house 130 engineering jobs, plus construction jobs, which are estimated to include another 700 jobs.

SpaceX had tried to lease space before to build its Super Heavy rocket in 2018, but the deal failed. That rocket was built and tested at a facility in southern Texas.