South Africa vs Australia – summary and statistics

Captain Aaron Finch and David Warner shared a 120-race opening partnership to put Australia on the road to a 97-race victory over South Africa in the third T20.

%MINIFYHTML17d47a174c366bc7108f7600ac954c4c11% %MINIFYHTML17d47a174c366bc7108f7600ac954c4c12%

SCOREKEEPER

Australia hit the bat and took full advantage of a dry surface, as it scored 193-5 before taking out its hosts by 96 in Cape Town.

The visitors ran to 75 of the first six overs and reached 100 within the first nine overs. Finch (55) took 28 balls to get his 50, while Warner (57) faced only 30 balls during his half century.

They improved their position to 120 of 69 balls before Warner went to David Miller halfway to Anrich Nortje's bowling alley.

When Finch was caught lbw by Spinner Tabraiz Shamsi, South Africa managed to return to the game by awarding only 31 among overs 11-15.

Steve Smith, beating the order at number five, scored 30 runs of 15 balls after being thrown by a non-ball Kagiso Rabada in six.

Local captain Quinton de Kock was shot down by Mitchell Starc (3-22) in the first part of the response and the home team lost regular wickets thereafter.

Adam Zampa claimed catches to fire Faf du Plessis and Rassie van der Dussen, as well as bowling Heinrich Klaasen on his way to figures 2-10. When the hitter Miller fell with the score 87-6, the competition ended effectively.

Ashton Agar, who made a hat-trick in the first game of the series in Johannesburg, approached again with two wickets in the same amount of balls just so that the last Shamsi man successfully maintained the next installment.