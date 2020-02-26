SoFi Stadium will present a new college football game – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Officials announced on Wednesday that from this year a new college football game will be played at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.

The LA Bowl will be a confrontation of the team selection of the best bowl of the Mountain West Conference and the fifth selection of the Pac-12 Conference. It will be held at the SoFi stadium until 2025.

"We are delighted to partner with LA Bowl and bring a Pac-12 presence to the new state-of-the-art facilities at SoFi Stadium, in one of the largest markets in our footprint," said Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott. in a sentence. "The entertainment presence of the new facilities will provide great experiences for our student athletes and fans as the Pac-12 continues its postseason showdown with Mountain West."

%MINIFYHTML9e2dacfbd42a1aeda32961861e86497711% %MINIFYHTML9e2dacfbd42a1aeda32961861e86497712%

RELATED: The construction work of the SoFi stadium is nearing completion

The Mountain West and Pac-12 teams have faced each other for the past two decades in the Las Vegas Bowl at the home of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. That game, which will move to the Allegiant stadium, will now feature a Pac-12 team against a Big Ten or SEC team.

"Los Angeles is a huge market firmly within our footprint that houses a large number of alumni from our member institutions and the area from which many of our student athletes are recruited," said Mountain West Commissioner Craig Thompson , it's a statement. "This will be a premier postseason destination for the No. 1 selection of our Conference."

An exact date for the December game has not yet been announced.

Taylor Swift will be the first to take the stage at SoFi Stadium this summer. Other upcoming events in the new home for the Los Angeles Chargers and the Los Angeles Rams are the performances of Kenney Chesney, Guns N & # 39; Roses, Tim McGraw and Luke Combs and Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard.

The stadium will also host WrestleMania 37 in 2021, Super Bowl LVI in 2022, the National University Soccer Championship in 2023 and the opening and closing ceremonies of the Olympic Games in 2028.