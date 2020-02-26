Snoop Dogg talks about the Gayle King controversy and his apology: "It made me feel I had too much power, and at that particular moment I was abusing it,quot;

For now, you all know that there was a controversy surrounding Gayle King after his interview with Lisa Leslie about Kobe Bryant. Some of the questions he asked about Kobe's past caused him violent reactions from many fans and others from the industry, one of which was Snoop Dogg. He took social media to call Gayle, and although many understood his message, they thought it could have been delivered in a different way.

During a recent interview about Red Table Talk, Snoop revealed that he has been dealing with many losses. By losing Nipsey Hussle, and even his own grandson, Kobe's death was another hard-to-swallow pill. Then, when Gayle was seen asking certain questions about Kobe right after his death, he reached a breaking point.

He said: “I let my emotions take hold of me. I was frustrated as well as just let off steam and do it the wrong way. ”

Snoop mentioned that after talking with his own mother, and even with his peers in the industry, he realized that his message could have been delivered in a completely different way. Once it was registered in his mind, he made the decision to make a sincere audience. Sorry.

Although there were some people who fully supported his initial message, he said: "It just shows that I needed to be bigger because I could have created a worse situation by saying & # 39; you know what they are with me, so I'm right,quot; No, always there is something wrong on the right, you just have to look for it and I went to look for it. "

When asked how he felt after the reply to his original message to Gayle, he said: "It made me feel I had too much power, and at that particular moment I was abusing it."

There was a great debate that spread through social networks when people talked about the habit of women being expelled from their names. After talking with others and realizing that things could have been handled differently, Snoop apologized.

Jada Pinkett Smith also showed video messages from Snoop by Iyanla Vanzant and Jemele Hill, who thanked Snoop for his public apologies to Gayle.

Watch the full episode of Red Table Talk below:

Roommates, what do you think?

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @ Jade_Ashley94