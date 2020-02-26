Snoop Dogg lashed out at Gayle King to protect Kobe Bryant's afflicted family

WENN / Avalon / Adriana M. Barraza

The creator of hits & # 39; Drop It Like It & # 39; s Hot & # 39; He shares his version of the story in the social media scandal during an appearance on Jada Pinkett Smith's Facebook Watch series & # 39; Red Table Talk & # 39 ;.

Snoop Dogg I was just trying to "protect" Kobe Bryantof the family when he brutally attacked the American journalist Gayle king online to revisit the tragic 2003 sexual assault controversy of the athlete in a television interview.

The rap veteran was one of the first celebrities to criticize King for mentioning the case of violation of the basketball icon during a conversation in early February (2020) with Bryant's friend and fellow athlete. Lisa Leslie.

Vocation Oprah WinfreyThe best friend of a "cowardly dog's head" in an Instagram video, Snoop was enraged: "How dare you tarnish the reputation of my son of a fucking king king …? Respect the family and step back, b ** ch, before coming to look for you (sic) ".

The punctual warning led King to receive a series of death threats, and Snoop subsequently apologized for his harsh words in a follow-up video, admitting that he "overreacted" and was wrong to attack her in a "derogatory manner based on emotions (sic) ".

Since then it has opened on the social media scandal in an appearance in Jada Pinkett SmithThe Facebook Watch series, "Red Table Talk," stating that it really didn't mean any harm when calling King.

In a People.com preview of Wednesday's episode (February 26), Snoop says: "I wanted to make sure that what I said was said the right way and I wanted to make sure the message was transmitted. That we love Kobe and let's be respectful of Vanessa and those children. "

"That was what it was, to protect the women and babies there, because she is still afflicted. And let's give them that respect (sic)."

Bryant was killed along with his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven other people in a helicopter crash in California at the end of January.

On Monday a public memorial was held for the Los Angeles Lakers legend and the aspiring basketball star Gianna at the team headquarters, the Staples Center.