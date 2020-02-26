Snoop Dogg drags Tupac Shakur while defending himself

WENN / Judy Eddy

While the rapper & # 39; Drop It Like It & # 39; s Hot & # 39; Try to defend your past use of misogynist letters in & # 39; Red Table Talk & # 39 ;, remember the disagreement you once had with the late rap icon.

Snoop Dogg I could have landed in hot water again. During his appearance on "Red Table Talk," he mentioned Tupac Shakur in a not-so-bright light while defending its past use of misogynist letters.

"It's hard to put aside something you've been used to all your life and something you're really trying to work on," he told Jada Pinkett and Willow Smith. "It used to be a time when my music was everything. But once you become an adult man and realize that your words have power and you have power, you have to go back."

Then he remembered how he and the deceased icon once had a disagreement when he wanted to transition from gangster rapping. "It was as if I wanted me to stay as a gangster and I was like, because, I have a baby on the way, I just won a murder case. I have a lot to live for." He had no children, "he continued, while Jada Pinkett Smith He intervened to say that she and Tupac would have a similar discussion. Then, according to her, the deceased rap star would try to explain what she meant by her use of "b *** h" and "h **" in reference to women.

"I will not try to explain to you," Snoop replied. "I felt that at the beginning, that was a word that washed my brain and I used it badly. I kept throwing it out there and saw it coming back to me with it [Gayle king] thing. "

Those who watched the interview were quick to criticize Snoop. "Hating Snoop more and more," said one, while another added, "N *** a, he just can't keep Pac's name in his mouth! He can't get over the fact that Pac doesn't fuck with him no more. smh. " There was also someone who said: "The fucking pac that had to do with this snoop lost his mind."