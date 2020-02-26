Slovakia seeks to escape black hole corruption | Slovakia News

Bratislava, Slovakia – Corruption is not only the central issue in the next Slovak elections, it is the only problem.

The Slovaks go to the polls on February 29 with demands for deep cleansing of a state in which many fear that democracy is at risk from deep-seated corruption and organized crime.

People here may complain about the health service with insufficient funds, poorly paid teachers and the lack of transportation infrastructure that connects the less privileged in the east of the country, but corruption is the only game in the city before this vote.

The murder of journalist Jan Kuciak two years ago is the main reason. Marian Kocner, the oligarch suspected of ordering the coup, has become the poster boy of the corruption of the state of Slovakia, since his profound reach in politics, the judiciary and the police has been revealed in a daily judicial saga .

The heterogeneous mix of opposition centrist parties fighting the elections was in a good mood a week before the elections opened, and up to eight parties were expected to win parliamentary seats. Polls suggest that the opposition finally has the opportunity to overthrow Smer; The nominally center-left populist party that has ruled for 12 of the past 14 years seems to be punished by voters for allowing corruption to flourish.

The "Carpathian Tiger,quot; has run economically to economically reach its regional peers over the past decade and a half. However, a large number of major corruption scandals have helped limit the benefits felt by the general population and deepen concerns that links between officials, oligarchs and organized crime threaten democracy.

It is as if "we had forgotten that democracy … is mainly about the spirit of freedom, justice, tolerance and solidarity," said President Zuzana Caputova, a former liberal political activist who came to office last year at the Conference of Security of Munich in February. "These are united by the rule of law."

This attempt to clean Slovakia is nothing new. Like their peers in the region, the country's corrupt networks survived the chaos of communist collapse in 1989 and quickly prospered in a new system improvised by former dissidents and activists.

"Corruption is almost a basic requirement in Slovakia," Arpad Soltesz, chief editor of the Jan Kuciak Research Center, told Al Jazeera. "It has remained the way things are done here since the 1990s."

After Czechoslovakia separated in 1993, Slovakia became "the black hole of Europe,quot; under authoritarian populist Vladimir Meciar. The prime minister was charged with rampant crime, including ordering the kidnapping of the son of the then president and the murder of a detective investigating the crime. This complicates Slovakia's membership in the European Union and accession to NATO.

The country has not yet faced these problems, according to commentators. Meciar has never been convicted of any serious crime, and with rising nationalist populism, he has even flirted with a return to politics.

Robert Fico, the "strong man,quot; of Smer who took the mantle of Meciar to dominate Slovak politics simply "updated the mecianism," says political scientist Tomas Koziak to Al Jazeera.

Analysts discuss how 40 years of communism trained Slovakians to accept and even admire corruption, how EU anti-theft legislation becomes impotent by capturing institutions that spend money from the state or are destined to investigate and prosecute criminal activities

The Council of Europe anti-corruption control body GRECO said in a report published last year that Slovakia faces many "crucial problems,quot; in politics and other state institutions.

The "Gorilla,quot; case, which exploded in 2011, was the highest profile corruption case in Slovakia before the assassination of Kuciak. The transcripts leaked online alleged recordings of the security service of secret meetings in 2005 and 2006 between senior politicians and Jaroslav Hascak, head of the powerful Penta financial group.

Privatizations and other backdoor agreements were discussed.

It was reported that Fico, on the cusp of the first of the three terms of the prime minister, was a frequent visitor who drank sparkling water on the sofa of the financier.

The populist diatribes of the prime minister against immigration, the Roma and the EU over the years have often been designed to distract themselves from corruption scandals. From questionable contracts on giant infrastructure and IT projects to Fico's residence in a building in the center of an alleged tax scam, the suspicion of corruption rarely diminished under his supervision.

The entry of billions in EU funds since Slovakia joined the bloc in 2004 has only fueled corruption, observers say. The country is among the highest in terms of misuse of subsidies, according to EU statistics.

The problem, Gabriel Sipos suggests in Transparency International Slovakia, is that there have been very few high profile sentences. That has created a sense of impunity.

However, a court in Pezinok, near Bratislava, is expected to issue a verdict on charges against former economy minister Pavel Rusko and Kocner just two days before the elections. Prosecutors seek 20 years for each one for their alleged attempt to defraud Markiza television station for 69 million euros ($ 75 million).

Both men also face even more serious charges. Rusko is accused of planning the murder of his former business partner. Meanwhile, prosecutors say Kocner had Kuciak killed because the journalist was investigating his alleged network of bribes, robberies and blackmail.

All the ways

The trial has helped to burn the urgent need for an anti-corruption fight in the psyche of the electorate in general.

Dozens of officials in politics, the judiciary and the police have already fallen due to their links with the oligarch.

You can still devour many more, especially if Smer falls short at the polls.

As expected, the party emphasizes that it is not the only culprit of the graft in Slovakia, and that it is ready to change.

"Kocner is a product of life in Slovakia in the 1990s and is linked to many political parties," insists Peter Kmec, political advisor to Prime Minister Peter Pellegrini, successor to Fico. "All the officials who have connected with him have now resigned and are being investigated," he told Al Jazeera.

However, support for Smer has been drastically reduced. Surveys suggest that the party will win only 17 percent of the votes, compared to about 30 percent in the last elections of 2016. That would probably push the opposition.

"The murder was abused for political purposes," said Fico, who is still president of Smer, on the anniversary of February 21 of the death of Kuciak and his fiance Martina Kusnirova. "If there was no murder, I would stand in front of you as the prime minister with 30 percent support."

According to reports, he refused to offer his condolences to the two families.

Two years ago I would never have dreamed of joining a political party. But corruption is now so rampant that it is absorbing money from our health and transportation systems. Jan, teacher in Bratislava

On the contrary, the party of ordinary people and independent personalities (Olano) is obtaining dividends from the focus on corruption. The polls suggest that the party's populist anti-graft platform can put it in a privileged position to lead the next government.

"The murder gave evidence that Slovakia is a mafia state and that Olano's DNA is anti-corruption," Jaroslav Nad, a senior party official, told Al Jazeera.

As expected, the other parties struggling to lead the expected "democratic opposition,quot; coalition lament the fact that corruption has become the only problem in the elections.

Rivals and analysts distrust the unpredictability of Olano leader Igor Matovic, a billionaire with a taste for political tricks and talent for the show, as well as the superficial organization of his party and his emphasis on corruption.

It diverts attention from the other vital problems facing Slovakia, such as health and education systems in difficulty, says Pavel Sibyla of Progresivne Slovensko (PS).

But corruption has become so widespread that all roads lead to it, at least for now.

"Two years ago, I would never have dreamed of joining a political party," says Jan, a 42-year-old teacher busy distributing PS brochures in downtown Bratislava. "But corruption is now so rampant that it is absorbing money from our health and transportation systems.

"Things have to change," he concludes. "Or I will have to leave Slovakia."