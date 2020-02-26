Sincere interviews with Ben Affleck have made Jennifer Garner's boyfriend "uncomfortable," says Insider

Over the past few weeks, Oscar winner Ben Affleck has been extremely sincere in interviews about his divorce from Jennifer Garner and his struggles with sobriety while promoting his new movie. The way back. But, according to a new report, Garner's boyfriend, John Miller, does not completely agree with Affleck's public revelations.

We weekly reports that Miller, 41, is "bothering with Ben's interviews."

Ben Affleck says that Jennifer Garner's divorce is the "biggest regret of my life,quot; https://t.co/wwkKQTUsJ2 pic.twitter.com/m7w5ZTUpPe – Page six (@PageSix) February 18, 2020

"John is empathetic about Ben's struggles with sobriety, but he is worried about how Jennifer has once again become the focus," a source explained. "The attention on Jennifer is intense and Ben needs to consider his feelings before speaking in public."

Affleck revealed to The New York Times that his divorce from Garner was the "greatest regret,quot; of his life, and he also admitted that his alcohol use worsened as his marriage began to crumble in 2015. Affleck explained that as things between him and Garner deteriorated, He started drinking more. , and the drink ended up causing even more problems in their marriage.

The 47-year-old man also revealed to Good morning america that he never thought he would divorce, and being a divorced person was something he didn't want. Affleck didn't want to be a separate family with his children: Violet, 14, Seraphina, 11 and Samuel, 8 – and the divorce bothered him because it meant he wasn't who he thought he was.

Affleck says the revelation was painful and he disappointed himself.

After his GMA Interview issued, Diane Sawyer read a statement from Affleck that publicly thanked Garner for being "thoughtful, considerate, responsible and a great mother and person."

Affleck and Garner have created a successful shared parenting relationship since their separation in 2015 and their subsequent divorce in 2018. But, during that time, he moved to a new romantic relationship with Miller.

Garner and Miller have been dating for two years, and the source says it has been extremely supportive of the Mint Actress co-nurturing and spending time with Affleck. But he's still a little worried about Ben Affleck's recent statements in the press because he thinks the Girl is gone The star would remarry Garner if he wanted to rekindle the romance.

The source added that John Miller wants to marry Jennifer Garner, but he knows she is not ready yet.

Ad

The way back Arrives in theaters across the country on March 6.



Post views:

0 0