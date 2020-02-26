Since the death of Kobe Bryant, autograph authenticators say beware of false signatures – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Since the tragic death of Kobe Bryant, the demand for his autograph has skyrocketed.

Buyers be careful. Autograph authenticators say that at least 90 percent of the signed Kobe merchandise they are currently viewing is false.

"It's sad, you know? You have people coming out of woodworking. For them, it's almost easier than robbing a bank," said Tom Poon, an autograph authenticator at Professional Sports Authenticator in Santa Ana.

An eBay search conducted by CBSLA found dozens of merchandise ads allegedly signed by Kobe. A CBSLA producer met with Armando in Downey, who was selling an OC Weekly magazine allegedly signed by Kobe. He also claimed to have sold a signed ticket and a shirt. Since the death of the star, he has sold more than $ 20,000 in merchandise from Kobe Bryant.

After paying the almost $ 400 for the magazine, CBSLA authenticated it, only to discover that it is a very likely forgery.

"The formation of the K does not look good," said Poon. "The transition from O to B to E, the baseline is wrong … is, in my opinion, a fake that tries to copy Kobe's features."

Armando says the signature in the magazine is real, despite the fact that several experts have said otherwise.

"An expert opinion is an opinion," he said. "That is an opinion of the person."

When companies like PSA authenticate autographs, they provide an authentication letter with the opinion of an expert, an opinion that Poon said is based on "years of study by Kobe's firm."