Home Local News Shelby Township Police Department seeks help finding 55-year-old Donna Berels – Up...

Shelby Township Police Department seeks help finding 55-year-old Donna Berels – Up News Info Detroit

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1
<pre><pre>Shelby Township Police Department seeks help finding 55-year-old Donna Berels - CBS Detroit
%MINIFYHTML86b54ca278de8af45799619cea791a7e11% %MINIFYHTML86b54ca278de8af45799619cea791a7e12%

The Shelby Township Police Department is seeking help from the public to help find a missing 55-year-old woman.

Donna Berels left her home in the area of ​​21 and Schoenherr on February 25 at 7:30 p.m.

%MINIFYHTML86b54ca278de8af45799619cea791a7e13%%MINIFYHTML86b54ca278de8af45799619cea791a7e14%

He left in his Gray Buick Lacrosse. The vehicle registration is CMH6471.

%MINIFYHTML86b54ca278de8af45799619cea791a7e15% %MINIFYHTML86b54ca278de8af45799619cea791a7e16%

Family members have not been able to communicate with her and are very worried.

The telephone number of the Shelby Township Police Department is 586-731-2121 ext. 3. Please call them if you have any information.

© 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, transmitted, rewritten or redistributed.

%MINIFYHTML86b54ca278de8af45799619cea791a7e17%

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©