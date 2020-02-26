Shelby Township Police Department seeks help finding 55-year-old Donna Berels – Up News Info Detroit

The Shelby Township Police Department is seeking help from the public to help find a missing 55-year-old woman.

Donna Berels left her home in the area of ​​21 and Schoenherr on February 25 at 7:30 p.m.

He left in his Gray Buick Lacrosse. The vehicle registration is CMH6471.

Family members have not been able to communicate with her and are very worried.

The telephone number of the Shelby Township Police Department is 586-731-2121 ext. 3. Please call them if you have any information.

