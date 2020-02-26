Sheff Wed 1-0 Charlton

Substitute Steven Fletcher's half-time goal gave Sheffield Wednesday a 1-0 victory over Charlton for only his second victory in 12 Sky Bet Championship games.

Wednesday was the best team, creating a lot of scoring opportunities, but a combination of wasteful completion and a safe performance by opposition goalkeeper Dillon Phillips kept the score blank until Fletcher hit death.

Wednesday's boss, Garry Monk, delivered a withdrawal to loan forward Connor Wickham and Macauley Bonne was included in the starting lineup for Charlton for the first time since December.

During a quiet opening period, on Wednesday Fernando Forestieri made a speculative effort from the distance of the target and, at the other end, Josh Cullen saw his shot blocked.

Image:

Charlton Athletic players get dejected after conceding the late goal



Forestieri then attempted a low shot from within the area that Phillips pushed wide.

Erhun Oztumer de Charlton tried to play Lyle Taylor through the middle, but Liam Palmer was alert to danger and made a vital interception.

Forestieri had time to choose his place, but Phillips easily gathered his chip attempt and Wednesday's striker was back in the center of the action, firing a shot that was wide deflected.

The hosts had a good chance towards the end of the middle when Jacob Murphy's cross was signaled by Wickham to Forestieri, whose shot was directed by Kieran Lee from within the six-yard area.

Forestieri had another chance within a minute of the restart when his shot hit the side net after Barry Bannan slid the ball towards him on the left side of the area.

It was the beginning of a good spell for Wednesday with Forestieri again threatening, seeing a completely diverted effort. Kadeem Harris also had a shot saved by Phillips.

Fletcher then raised problems for the visitors, first seeing that Phillips maintained his effort and then had a firm header saved by the goalkeeper. From the resulting corner, Wickham shot wide.

The visitors were close to taking the lead against the race when Taylor's long-range hit hit the bar.

Forestieri got involved again shortly thereafter, attempting a shot from a distance that Phillips saved well.

When Taylor threatened closely, Wednesday captain Tom Lees made a vital challenge to block his effort.

With the clock tightened, Lees fired Palmer's free kick and Fletcher approached a short distance with local fans reacting with a mixture of relief and euphoria.

What the managers said …

Sheffield Wednesday & # 39; s Garry monk: "Of course I am very happy. I think the main thing is that we deserved to win that game. We lost some glorious opportunities and thought we were not going to enter."

"It's very nice that in the last two games we have demonstrated that spirit and mentality. Until the end we kept pressing and got what we deserved."

Charlton & # 39; s Lee bowyer: "I am disappointed, frustrated and angry. My players gave absolutely everything and did not deserve not to go out with anything tonight. It was not a foul for their goal. One hundred percent, it was not a foul. I spoke with the referee and said:" It is because his player interposed him. "A six-foot-seven forward interposed.

"I am sure it is still a contact sport and there was minimal contact. He committed a foul and it was never a foul. Now it is becoming a contactless sport. Anyway, this is how it is happening. It is wrong because We deserved to go out with a point. We are in every game and we just put pressure on Sheffield Wednesday, which is a very good team. We were causing problems. If we had worried a little more in the last third. I thought we did well sometimes. "