Shaun Ryder resorts to scalp tattoo to hide hair loss

Instagram

The leader of Happy Mondays, who entered the second stage of treatment, suffered total hair loss after receiving testosterone injections for an underactive thyroid.

Up News Info –

Happy Monday Leader Shaun ryder undergoes a scalp micropigmentation treatment to mask hair loss.

The hitmaker "Step On" has suffered total hair loss, after taking testosterone injections for an underactive thyroid.

%MINIFYHTMLb2ca4d8f1b6903d00858fd9942ee5a7b11% %MINIFYHTMLb2ca4d8f1b6903d00858fd9942ee5a7b12%

To resemble his former self, he began treatment at the clinic of the firm Skalp & # 39; s Manchester, which leaves patients with a realistic haircut, earlier this February 20.

Revealing that he had reached the second stage of the treatment in an Instagram video posted on Monday, February 24, he said: "Well, here I am back for session two in Skalp with the wonderful and fantastic Dean solving my nugget. I'm going to go home looking super silly super sexy tonight ".

<br />

In a YouTube video posted by Skalp, the 57-year-old man explained: "I feel human again, it doesn't look like a big toe."

<br />

The treatment uses natural pigments that are added to the follicles to give the appearance of a complete scalp that the patient has decided to shave.

Shaun told the NME about the drugs and testosterone injections he needs to deal with his thyroid problem in 2017.

"(The injection) makes me feel like I'm 21 again," he said. "Seriously! I don't have thyroid. I have to take 150 micrograms of a thyroid replacement medication a day and testosterone injections."