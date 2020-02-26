Shared travel companies now offer services that serve their children – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

%MINIFYHTML7b448c5c2ca6ce64582caeee98b16e9f11% %MINIFYHTML7b448c5c2ca6ce64582caeee98b16e9f12%

– Parents know that it is impossible to be in two places at once. But a new emerging service in Metroplex could be the best option.

Several companies now offer shared travel services that specifically cater to children.

Using an application, parents can schedule trips for their children. The driver can take the children where they need to go, from after school activities to doctor appointments.

"My husband found out about it on the radio and called me and said:" Hey, you can earn some money driving the children, "said Jennifer, who asked that her name not be used." It had been a mother who I stayed at home for many years. I shuffle the children, I volunteer. I have always taken children everywhere. "

Jennifer works for VanGo, a shared travel service that caters exclusively to children.

"All the children I have driven are so respectful that they are delightful," he said.

Jennifer said that before each trip, she sends parents and children photos of her and her car. During the trip, parents can monitor the progress of the trip until the car reaches the intended destination.

Users of the state of Lyft and Uber must be at least 18 years old to have an account and request transportation.

But VanGo is among several shared travel companies targeting minors in North Texas, along with Bubbl, HopSkipDrive, ALC and Zum.

"We are picking up your precious cargo, you want to make sure you're getting the right child, you're in the right place," Jennifer said.

Each company promotes extensive background checks, in addition to interviews and vehicle inspections. Many applications allow parents to track the trip in real time. Access to a live support staff is also available.

Many applications allow parents to choose "favorite drivers,quot; who can usually make pickups and returns.

Bubbl hires police officers and lifeguards out of service. HopSkipGo requires that drivers have at least five years of child care experience. Meanwhile, VanGo estimates that 85 percent of its drivers are mothers.

For Malar Samy, sharing the trip was a game changer.

"I work full time Monday through Friday, and my husband also works Monday through Friday," Samy said.

Samy, mother of two children, is also executive director of an international technology firm, Virtual Tech Gurus.

She said she uses shared travel applications to take her two active daughters where they need to go.

"They do tennis and basketball, volleyball and soccer," Samy said, telling about his daughters' activities.

Samy said in his case, sharing trips became so convenient that he stopped using babysitters and babysitters altogether. Now she schedules multiple trips per day.

Like Uber and Lyft, most companies value rates based on time and distance.

But rates can accumulate quickly.

For example, Bubbl charges extra for being late, the car and the booster seats and accompanying a child to his destination.

Using VanGo, Samy said he pays approximately $ 30 per trip to transport his two children, a price he said was worth it.

"It's a bit expensive, but premiums are paid with peace of mind." Samy said. "Security is my big number one thing."

School districts in North Texas have also begun using these shared travel services. Mesquite ISD, Keller ISD, Fort Worth ISD and Wylie ISD confirmed that they have a contract with shared travel programs.

"We use (HopSkipDrive) to help transport our homeless middle-aged students who do not live within our attendance zone," said a Keller ISD spokesperson. “The driver can use the application or receive text messages with images of the car and the driver, and there is an established password that the student must provide before getting into the car. Drivers wear a specific shirt and there are logos on the vehicles to identify them. "

Mesquite ISD also uses HopSkipDrive, along with ALC to accommodate students without permanent residence.

"If a student attended school at Mesquite ISD and then became homeless, resulting in him or her moving to a shelter in Dallas, we would offer transportation back to the MISD school where the student attended," wrote Elizabeth Fernandez , a spokeswoman for Mesquite. ISD "The objective is to continue the placement of a student in the same school for the continuity of that student."

Fernandez said the McKinney-Vento Act reserves federal funds to support homeless students, including transportation needs.

Wylie ISD relies on state grant funds and Title I allowances to transport students who may be homeless or in foster homes.

Up News Info 11 News compiled information about DFW travel companies that serve minors:

Vango

Promote babysitters, teachers and nannies as drivers

States 85 percent of drivers are mothers

Drivers must have a minimum of three years of childcare experience.

Applicants must provide family references, pass records and verifications of driving records, vehicle inspection

The application sends automatic notifications and GPS travel tracking

HopSkipDrive

15-point certification process involving fingerprints, background checks, monitoring of driving records

Applicants must have a minimum of five years of child care experience

The vehicle must pass the inspection by a certified mechanic

Passengers will have the opportunity to review the driver's profile before the trip begins

Drivers wear orange shirts, display orange car stickers and confirm a keyword and the child's date of birth when picked up

Offers real-time support from the travel support team

Bubble

All drivers are subject to criminal background checks, motor vehicle reports and drug tests.

Bubbl hires the first responders, officers, medical professionals, military personnel veterans, etc.

It offers an hourly service where the driver stays with you and takes you where you need it

All vehicles monitored, approved and marked by Bubbl

Bubbl notifies users 20 minutes before the trip begins, when the unit arrives, when the trip begins, when the trip is completed

Able to remotely see the route in action

Zum