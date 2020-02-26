Senator Wiener's proposal would offer financial rewards to methamphetamine users who remain sober – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – Seeking to address the current methamphetamine crisis in the Bay Area and California, a proposal by state senator Scott Wiener would offer financial rewards to users who remain sober.

Wiener (D-San Francisco), introduced Senate Bill 888, which would authorize Medi-Cal to fund cash rewards to participants who perform cleaning tests and remain in recovery. The practice, known as contingency management, was considered by Wiener as the most effective treatment for methamphetamine addiction.

The senator cited a program of the San Francisco AIDS Foundation where LGBTQ men using methamphetamine received gift cards for staying sober, and 63 percent of participants stopped using the medication completely after one year. Another 19 percent reduced their methamphetamine consumption.

"We need to use all possible tools to help people recover from this powerful addiction," Wiener said in a statement. "Contingency management is an effective and essential tool to treat methamphetamine addiction, particularly given the lack of effective medical interventions, and we must expand access to it."

Methamphetamine overdoses in San Francisco have increased a staggering 500 percent since 2008, according to the city's Department of Public Health. Use has increased throughout California, the senator's office said, and methamphetamine addiction has a huge impact on LGBTQ and African-American communities.

It is not clear when SB888 would face its first meeting in the legislature.