Scott Disick: Here's why he has shown so much love to Sofia Richie on social media!

It didn't take Scott Disick less than two years to date Sofia Richie to follow her on Instagram, but after taking that step, the man has really been showing her a lot of love on social media! That said, an internal report claims to know why Scott has left flirty comments of his girlfriend online.

Apparently, he just wants everyone to know how much he loves her!

The source close to the model told HollywoodLife that ‘Sofia is very confident in her relationship with Scott, but she still feels good when she leaves sweet comments on her Instagram. Sofia sees posting photos together and also commenting on each other's posts as a way to proclaim mutual love. Sofia loves to show off Scott to everyone and is proud of her man and loves when he does the same. It's just another way to profess her love and she really appreciates her effort. She thinks it's really sweet. "

A second informant, close to Scott, told the same news media that Scott realized that social networks for his much younger girlfriend are really important and will not go anywhere. Then it has adapted!

In the past, I wanted to keep their romance mostly private private but in the bubble they live in and the celebrity they enjoy, that doesn't offer exactly that possibility. She reached a point where Sofia was upset because they hadn't been making more social photos and videos together, so she hoped she would do it more. And Scott has done it and is looking to find a uniform rhythm so that they are both happy to move on because he loves her and really wants her to be happy! "

As you know, just a couple of days ago, when Sofia shared a mirror selfie in her account, Scott proceeded to talk about her in the comments section, writing: "That's a beautiful woman."



