School administrators allegedly spent $ 700,000 on strip clubs, alcoholic beverages, online games – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– An audit of an Alabama school district shows that administrators allegedly misused more than $ 700,000 of public money in strip clubs, liquor stores, non-existent vendors and scholarships for an administrator's children.

In total, six previous and current employees of Montgomery Public Schools were appointed in relation to $ 703,297.66 that were declared misused or missing between October 2017 and September 2018, said WAKA, a Up News Info affiliate.

Walter James, the former deputy principal of Jefferson Davis High School, is accused of mistreating $ 330,060.15. The audit found that many of the bills you submitted for goods and services paid on behalf of the school were questionable and that one of the vendors was your spouse.

Marsha Baugh, a former teacher at Brewbaker Technology Magnet High School, allegedly used $ 177,325.07 to establish a scholarship and then awarded the funds to two of her children.

In addition, $ 45,908.72 of the lost money is charged to Chauncy Shines, a former athletic director of Brewbaker Magnet. He is accused of using a debit card to accumulate more than $ 5,000 in purchases, including "at a men's club, a local bar, online gaming sites,quot; and more, according to the audit.

In addition, $ 45,908.72 of the lost money is charged to Chauncy Shines, a former athletic director of Brewbaker Magnet. He is accused of using a debit card to accumulate more than $ 5,000 in purchases, including "at a men's club, a local bar, online gaming sites,quot; and more, according to the audit.

Dr. Ann Roy Moore, Superintendent of Montgomery Public Schools, said she and MPS Chief Financial Officer Arthur Watts discovered these problems and reported it to the state.

"They brought us to help make things right," Moore told WAKA. "And then we are trying to straighten the ship. And under our surveillance, when we find it, we will do something about it."

Moore said the funds in question came from student fees and donations, not from assigned tax dollars.

The district recently organized mandatory training for all district employees who handle money and now offers training to all, Moore said.