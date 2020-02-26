Sanders says he can relocate the US embassy in Tel Aviv if elected | News

The main US Democratic presidential candidate, Bernie Sanders, said he would consider moving the US embassy to Israel back to Tel Aviv if he is elected president.

Sanders' comments about revisiting the controversial decision of U.S. President Donald Trump in 2018 to relocate the Tel Aviv embassy to Jerusalem came during Tuesday’s Democratic presidential debate.

Trump's move came after he declared Jerusalem the capital of Israel, a measure long sought by Israel. in december 2017.

"The answer is that it is something we would consider," Sanders said before calling Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, a Trump ally, a "racist."

Sanders went on to say that while he was proud of his Jewish heritage, he opposed the policies of Netanyahu.

"I am very proud to be a Jew. In fact, I lived in Israel for a few months," Sanders said.

"But I think that right now, sadly, tragically, in Israel, through Bibi Netanyahu, you have a reactionary racist who now runs that country."

Sanders added that while supporting Israeli sovereignty, there should be a greater focus on the Palestinians and their rights.

"I believe that our foreign policy in the Middle East should be absolutely to protect the independence and security of Israel."

"But you cannot ignore the suffering of the Palestinian people," he said. "We have to have a policy that reaches the Palestinians and the Americans."

The embassy measure was one of Trump's key promises during his election campaign prior to the 2016 US presidential vote.

He enraged the Palestinians and provoked international condemnation, but was widely acclaimed in Israel as a great success.

The past presidents of the United States, as well as almost all other countries, refrained from opening embassies in Jerusalem, arguing that the final state of the city should be resolved first through Israeli-Palestinian negotiations.