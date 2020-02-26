San Francisco police renew the call for help to identify the victim of recycling theft – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – San Francisco police on Tuesday renewed their call for public assistance, hoping someone could help identify the older Asian man who was robbed of recycling in a racially charged incident in Hunters Point

The theft occurred during the weekend and was captured in a video that went viral after being published on social networks. Police tweeted their request for help from the public to identify the victim around 5 p.m.

❗️#SFPD Public assistance request❗️ The San Francisco police are asking for your help to identify the victim in a viral video -> https://t.co/zw1bcM4Gy5. Please contact us if you have any information at 1-415-575-4444. Thank you all for your continued assistance. #SF # Bay area pic.twitter.com/MCFwts405D – San Francisco Police (@SFPD) February 26, 2020

The video of the incident was posted on social media on Sunday night. The video shows an older Asian man being teased, and at some points, persecuted and threatened, by at least two African-American men after they appear to have taken their shopping cart loaded with trash bags full of aluminum cans.

It was later confirmed that the area was on Osceola Lane.

The confrontation, which occurred in front of a crowd of spectators outside a housing project in Hunters Point, became uglier when one of the men loudly proclaimed "I hate Asians!" and mocks the victim for the loss of their cans.

The clip created by user @nicholaaasli has accumulated almost 3 million views on Twitter since it was posted at 10:48 p.m. Sunday afternoon. Warning: the video contains a hard language.

Please share this with your friends and family. This is so low, that the older man was just trying to make a living with his family. He did not deserve this. This is ignorant, inhuman and disgusting. I am praying for this man and his family. If you have any information, contact us. pic.twitter.com/545xHFwPm4 – nikc (@nicholaaasli) February 24, 2020

The inflammatory language used in the video could suggest a possible hate crime and, as such, the Special Investigations Division of the SFPD will take the lead in the case.

The San Francisco Supervisor's office, Shamann Walton, who represents District 10 where the incident occurred, issued a statement Thursday condemning the assault and theft.

"We absolutely do not tolerate any kind of violence and senseless racism towards any of the members of our community, especially towards our most vulnerable," the statement said. "It is heartbreaking to see that this type of violence occurs in our community, and no one should have to endure this."

"Seeing something like that is very discouraging … I didn't see anyone in that video try to stop what was happening from what was happening. That's why we have to educate our community about how to treat each other well and how to make sure we work together to stop bullying, to stop any kind of madness like this, "Shamann told KPIX 5.

San Francisco Mayor London Breed also denounced the actions of those in the video on social networks, calling them "unacceptable."

“The actions represented in this video are shameful and do not reflect the San Francisco that we can and should be. Violence, bullying and bullying are unacceptable and have no place in our city. We need to work to unite our communities, not sow hatred and division, ”Breed said on Twitter.

Anyone who recognizes the victim or has information about this incident should call the 24-hour SFPD information line at 1-415-575-4444.