San Francisco-based Holberton coding school faces accusations of former student fraud – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) – Coding schools are emerging across the country, promoting a fast track to a six-digit software engineering job. But dozens of students at a Bay Area school say they got a bad deal.

His complaints prompted the state last week to file a complaint against Holberton School, accusing him of obtaining approval to operate for fraud.

At the heart of San Francisco's South of Market high-tech center, Holberton School has the appearance of a startup and hard-to-resist pitch: learn to code and start your career, all without money.

“They had corporate partners with, you know, the big four. It seemed obvious, ”said former student Essence Boayue.

Boayue, along with former students Dimitrious Phillious and Josh Gonzalez, said the fact that they could study first and pay later was the main reason they chose Holberton instead of other schools.

"I couldn't afford the training camp, so that was definitely the main selling point," said Phillious.

Under a deferred enrollment agreement, also known as an income sharing agreement, they promised to return a maximum of $ 85,000, contributing 17% of their future income for three and a half years, provided they earn at least $ 40,000. Whenever they earn less than that, the loan is deferred. "I could pay once I got a technology job, or what I assumed would be a technology job," Gonzalez said.

At that time, the school offered nine months of basic instruction, followed by a six-month internship and another nine months of specialization. He clearly announced that he has no teachers or formal courses. But these students say they didn't realize how disappointing it would be.

"We were told that this was a world-class curriculum," said Boayue. “Well, find out that much of the curriculum consists of Google links. If I am paying $ 85,000 for the content, then I hope it is written by the person I am paying, and not online. "

They say an impressive list of school mentors never materialized.

"When I hear the word mentor, I believe that a person who enters and develops a personal relationship with a student … and we did not understand it," said Boayue. "We taught ourselves and others, it was like The Lord of the Flies," said Phillious.

After the fundamental instruction, the students said there was very little help finding an internship or a job. "Most of us were looking for six months to a year," said Phillious. "A lot of people didn't get a job."

As for specialized training, they said they don't know any student who has received it. Instead, they claim that the school offered a so-called "career path,quot; that completely omitted that requirement. “I felt cheated. I felt severely deceived, ”Gonzalez said.

After dozens of students filed complaints, the state issued an emergency decision ordering the school to cease the enrollment of new students, due to an immediate danger to the health, safety and welfare of the public.

This was followed by an accusation that Holberton got involved in prohibited business practices to give credit to students for education not completed. The school was also accused of obtaining approval to operate for fraud by agreeing not to offer an income sharing agreement and then offering it anyway.

Holberton appealed the emergency decision and is now allowed to continue enrolling new students in a modified and discounted program that no longer includes a professional career. The school rejected our interview request citing the state's pending complaint. Instead, he referred us to one of his satisfied students.

“This is a young school. He is also an international startup, so he will obviously have difficulty growing, but I think he is moving forward in an incredible way, "said the student, Arthur Damm. He says that having no teachers has worked very well for him." I really prefer have the freedom to search on Google as much as you want, "Damm said.

He showed us how the project-based curriculum in Holberton works: an automatic verifier tells students when they code incorrectly, so they can try again.

"Automated testing is really comprehensive in the industry," Damm said. "So, a software school whose learning is based on automated testing is really brilliant for me."

Damm says that when he started at Holberton last year, students were allowed to skip specialized training. "When you complete a six-month internship, that really counts as the end of a specialization," Damm said. But not anymore, since the state took strong measures.

“It was always a two year program. Some students wanted a shorter option, they were given. And now that is called fraud, "Damm said.

Like the students who are now complaining, Damm was also attracted to the school by the income distribution model. "For me it is much better than a loan because interest never changes," Damm said.

But the University of California, Berkeley's professor of education, Tolani Britton, disagrees. "Some of the critics have really called this program contract bondage," Britton said, adding that income sharing agreements are a relatively new way of financing higher education, so there are no figures available on their results.

The schools that offer them claim that they are not loans, which exempts them from federal lending truthfulness laws.

"There are unknowns, there is a lack of regulation. There is a lack of transparency," said Tolani. "Many of the revenue sharing agreements claim that if you earn less than $ 40,000, then you don't pay. However, if you have put together three jobs and are earning $ 40,000, then, in theory, the income sharing agreement would go into validity ”.

She says that the four-year institutions that offer ISA limit them on average to 3%. "So we are comparing something like that with 17%, and 17% is really very high," said Professor Tolani.

For now, Phillious and Gonzalez are delaying Holberton's payment until the state issues a final decision. Boayue got a coding job and has returned $ 10,000, which he now wants to recover.

Ironically, his face and Gonzalez's are still stuck on the Internet, promoting Holberton School. "I feel really guilty of having contributed to the announcement that led a lot of other people to be in this situation," Boayue said.

We asked the students what they would say if they had Holberton in front of them.

"I would say you keep your promise," Gonzalez said. "You want to make technology accessible to people, this is not the way you should do it."

"I just want people to stop being ripped off," said Phillious.

Holberton now has students pass a questionnaire that explains what an income distribution agreement is before registering, so they are fully informed. The school sent us the following statement:

“Holberton was created with the belief that a world class education should be accessible to everyone, regardless of their academic background, gender, race or ability to pay. Forty-four million Americans owe $ 1.6 trillion in student debt; Only Californians owe $ 134.3 billion. Holberton developed as a different type of school that promotes (rather than prevents) social mobility.

At Holberton, students have the option to pay tuition in advance or, instead, defer tuition until they find a job. If they choose the tuition deferment option, they pay a percentage of their income for 3 and a half years, provided they obtain a gross annual income of at least $ 40,000 with a maximum reimbursement limit of no more than $ 85,000. If students do not get a job paying at least $ 40,000 per year during that 3 and a half year period, they would not pay anything to the school, literally $ 0. To be asked to owe a total of $ 85,000, the student would need earn an average of $ 142,857 per year for the entire repayment period of 3 and a half years; if they earn less, then Holberton earns less. In other words, the amount students pay to school is directly related to the student's income so that our success is linked to their success. Our students come from all walks of life. Some were employees of supermarkets and dishwashers who probably earned a minimum wage before entering school. On average, our San Francisco graduates earn six-figure salaries working at some of the leading employers in the technology industry such as Apple, Tesla and Pinterest.

The California Office of Private Postsecondary Education (BPPE) recently ordered that we stop operating one of the modules of our program, Career Track, that we had created to allow students to graduate while working at work given the high cost of living, especially in San Francisco, and since many of our students come from disadvantaged low-income settings. We are planning to speak with the California Attorney General's office to discuss the concerns that led to the decision of the BPPE. Meanwhile, we have stopped operating this program module.

We have always strived to act in the best interest of our students and we would love to answer the questions of KPIX, but in deference to the ongoing legal process, we cannot comment further at this time. We hope to have the opportunity to explain more fully our innovative program once the procedures have concluded. This terrible experience has been very hard for our students. More than anything, we want to return to our central mission of providing you with a world-class technical education, regardless of your origin, your skin color or your ability to pay. "