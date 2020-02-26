Samsung agrees to improve the Galaxy S20 camera after reviewers see problems

Samsung has responded to some problems that the first critics encountered with the camera system in the new Galaxy S20 Ultra. The company says it is working on an update to improve the camera, although it does not recognize any specific problems or confirm when the solutions will be available.

We have seen the problems with the search for focus and excessive skin softening. Our review will be published soon.

"The Galaxy S20 presents an innovative advanced camera system," Samsung says in a statement to The edge. “We are constantly working to optimize performance to offer the best experience for consumers. As part of this ongoing effort, we are working on a future update to improve the camera experience. "

Reviews of publications that include PC Mag Y Entry I have stressed that the autofocus system is not reliable, since it often takes a long time to block a subject and sometimes it does not. We are still giving the last touches to Edge review, but we can confirm that we have found the same. The camera also exhibits aggressive image processing in certain situations, with a tendency to excessively soften the skin.

The camera system of the Galaxy S20 Ultra is one of its main selling points, which includes a huge 108 megapixel sensor and a periscope telephoto lens that Samsung launches as usable with a zoom up to 100x. Stay tuned for our review tomorrow to see how everything works in practice, at least, how it works right now.