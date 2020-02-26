Safaree loves being a dad: watch the video where he dances with his daughter

Safaree is the happiest man there is. He is also the proudest father you'll see these days, and the man couldn't be happier since his wife, Erica Mena, gave birth to her baby.

The other day, Safaree also had a professional success: one of his songs reached 2 million visits, and he proudly announced it to his fans on his social media account.

‘No normal girl has just reached 2 million visits! Thanks for the love to all! Keep transmitting !!! There is no normal girl @thegreatjahmiel on all platforms now‼ ️ for all non-regular girls 🎉‼ ️🎉‼ ️🎉 ’. Safaree subtitled his post.

Now, he shared a video of himself dancing with his baby in his arms. You can see the sweet clip that managed to impress fans below:

People say that Safaree is definitely a great father, but they also offer him some advice.

‘She started crying, and I started to pull her shoulders, and she left. 😂 She doesn't like to show her face 😂 #babysamuels is dad and daughter’s dance month, so I take advantage of it. I love how small she is 😇 ’Safaree captioned her post.

Someone said: hope I hope you don't play that music out loud. Your eardrums are very delicate. How many books have you read about first-time parents? Thank God Erica is near. "

A follower posted this: "Be careful that Safaree with her is not trying to dance so she is worrying."

Another commentator wrote: ‘you have to support her too, her spine is not strong yet. He's still a great father, my black brother. "

Someone else also told Safaree: "Be careful @ Safaree, your back is strong enough to make that movement pleasant and slow. Great dad." No shadow definitely comes from a place of love. "

A few days ago, Safaree went to buy diapers and was very fond of him.

He even published a video in which he can be seen dancing in the street to celebrate the moment.



