Sacramento Kings Arena will use a device to measure liquor to control the amount of drinks they drink

The Sacramento Kings Arena will allow guests in their suite and loft areas to make their own drinks at the Golden 1 Center using an Internet-connected device placed on top of the liquor bottles to control the amount of alcohol being poured.

It seems like a good idea from the point of view of the place: the device mounted on the NINA bottle can reduce personnel costs (sorry, waiters) and help with the order of liquors and other cost controls. However, it is not entirely clear why guests who pay between $ 1,000 and $ 15,000 for premium seats in the arena would like to buy their drinks as if they were shoppers on a self-service street. But the Golden 1 Center says the devices "will allow guests to skip the lines and stay safe."

This is how it works: use a connected tablet to open a bar tab. You choose the beverage you want, and a nearby bottle with the NINA accessory will light to indicate that it is unlocked and ready to use. Then, the device measures the amount of alcohol your drink order requires. NINA is being used in a handful of Golden 1 Center suites now, the team says, and the device will be used in all suites and lofts in the coming months.

The team says the device has produced a "significant increase in revenue,quot;

The team is promoting the NINA device as a "game changer,quot; that will allow guests to "customize the event experience,quot;. I mean, I guess so. If we believe that cashier-free stores are a good thing and agree with technology, they make it a bit easier for richer people to get a non-vital product that is delivered a little faster without waiting in line. interact with service personnel, then, of course, this is a technological advance.

The team said in a press release announcing the partnership with NINA that the suites and lofts that have been testing the device have seen a "significant increase in revenue,quot; since last year, although they do not provide details.

All this does not mean that the NINA device is not useful, and can accelerate the process of pouring beverages without resorting to pre-prepared mixtures. A liquor measuring device would be ideal for medium-sized events such as weddings where it could prevent Uncle Bob from plastering before toast and controlling how much that open bar is costing him.

But guests who are already paying nickel and who are paying a premium for seats in a basketball game with a few ounces of vodka feel a bit cheap. In addition, it takes away the social experience of interacting with a bartender whose experience can make the drink a little more pleasant.