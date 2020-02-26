Ryan Fredericks: West Ham backed down for six weeks after shoulder surgery | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTML262019196285ed1aaad424ac6d66714b11% %MINIFYHTML262019196285ed1aaad424ac6d66714b12%





Ryan Fredericks faces a spell on the sidelines after injuring his shoulder against Manchester City

West Ham has confirmed that Ryan Fredericks will be out for about six weeks after undergoing surgery on his shoulder injury.

The full back damaged the ligaments in his right shoulder during the defeat of his team 2-0 against Manchester City in the Premier League last week.

The 27-year-old underwent an operation on Wednesday afternoon after a consultation with a specialist and the club said the surgery was successful.

Ryan Fredericks has made 21 appearances for West Ham this season

Richard Collinge, head of medical services at West Ham, said: "Ryan's surgery went exactly as planned and he will begin his rehabilitation and recovery immediately, with the plan being available again in early or mid-April."

Fredericks has made 21 appearances for West Ham this season. His team is ranked 18th in the Premier League before Southampton's visit on Saturday.

Tomas Soucek joined West Ham on loan in January and had impressed in his three outings for the side of David Moyes

Earlier this week, the club also confirmed that the signing of the Tomas Soucek loan suffered a low-grade hip injury during the 3-2 loss to Liverpool at Anfield on Monday and is expected to be out of play for three weeks. .