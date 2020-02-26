Russian court detains former marine on charges that his family describes as false

MOSCOW – A Russian court on Tuesday ordered a former U.S. Marine to be detained for another six months on charges of assault on police officers in Moscow last year, a charge that his defense team called "fraudulent."
The arrest of former service member Trevor Reed, 28, of Texas, has made comparisons with the arrest in 2018 of another former Marine, Paul N. Whelan, in Russia, on charges of espionage.
Some consider that this case, together with Mr. Reed's arrest, is intended to create influence for a possible exchange of prisoners. The families of both men have requested that the United States government intervene.
"He is an American citizen who was jailed for something we do not believe he has done," Reed's father said in an interview Tuesday outside the courtroom. "Because we believe the charges are false, we would like the US government to examine the case closely."
Mr. Reed's family has not spoken to the media since his arrest more than six months ago, distrusting bothering the Kremlin by making broad statements about what may be the motives behind his prosecution. But they argue that his detention at a Moscow detention center while awaiting trial is disproportionate in relation to the charges against him.
At a bail hearing on Tuesday, the court rejected an offer from Mr. Reed's father to pay a bail of $ 15,300 and guarantee that the former marine would remain in Russia throughout the trial. If convicted, he faces up to 10 years in prison. His next hearing is scheduled for March 11.
Reed, who was honorably discharged from the Marines in 2016, traveled to Moscow last May to learn Russian and spend time with his Russian girlfriend, whom he met during a vacation in Greece and whom the court identified as Alina Tsibulnik.
On August 15, he attended a party for his girlfriend's colleagues in which he was encouraged to drink a large amount of vodka, according to a statement issued by his family. Mr. Reed has said he has no memory of what followed.
"There is also the possibility that you have been given other substances without your knowledge," the statement said.
After the party ended, Mr. Reed became very agitated, which led his girlfriend and others to call the police so he wouldn't get hurt, according to the statement.
Officers took him to a police station and ordered his girlfriend to return for him after two hours, his family said. Upon returning to the station, they said, he found that Reed was being interviewed by members of the Russian Federal Security Agency, or F.S.B., the country's most powerful security agency.
The statement says the interview took place "without a lawyer or a suitable interpreter while he was still under the influence."
Subsequently, Mr. Reed was charged with assault for grabbing the arm of the officer who was driving him to the police station, causing the vehicle to deviate. He was also accused of hitting another officer who was sitting in the backseat. That officer suffered minor injuries.
In Mr. Whelan's case, after his arrest in December 2018, it was held in solitary confinement in the famous Lefortovo prison in Moscow, a facility used for a long time by K.G.B. and his successors to Soviet dissidents and foreign spies. He remains in prison.
And last October, a Russian court sentenced Naama Issachar, an American-Israeli woman, to seven and a half years in prison for carrying a few grams of marijuana in her luggage during a stopover. Ms. Issachar's family said they had been told that their fate could depend on the fate of Aleksei Burkov, a Russian hacker who was arrested in Israel and then extradited to the United States.
After months of high diplomatic profile by senior Israeli officials, President Vladimir V. Putin of Russia pardoned Ms. Issachar in January.