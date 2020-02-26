Russian court detains former marine on charges that his family describes as false

MOSCOW – A Russian court on Tuesday ordered a former U.S. Marine to be detained for another six months on charges of assault on police officers in Moscow last year, a charge that his defense team called "fraudulent."

The arrest of former service member Trevor Reed, 28, of Texas, has made comparisons with the arrest in 2018 of another former Marine, Paul N. Whelan, in Russia, on charges of espionage.

Some consider that this case, together with Mr. Reed's arrest, is intended to create influence for a possible exchange of prisoners. The families of both men have requested that the United States government intervene.

"He is an American citizen who was jailed for something we do not believe he has done," Reed's father said in an interview Tuesday outside the courtroom. "Because we believe the charges are false, we would like the US government to examine the case closely."