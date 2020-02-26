Ruben Neves insists that the wolves are not thinking about the classification of the Champions League | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTML8a9bd0810eadec6919de98e704f0aeee11% %MINIFYHTML8a9bd0810eadec6919de98e704f0aeee12%





Lobos Ruben Neves has minimized the chances of qualifying the team's Champions League

Rubén Neves has dismissed the talks about the position of the Champions League of the Wolves, calling for calm before his Europa League clash with Espanyol.

The wolves are 4-0 above the first leg of their last 32 draws and face La Liga fighters in Barcelona on Thursday.

Winning the Europa League would win a place in the Champions League, while fifth place in the Premier League could also win a place in the top table of club football if Manchester City's appeal against its European ban fails

The wolves are eighth in the top category, two points drifting from the fifth, but Neves refused to consider challenging the elite.

"We can't talk about that right now. It's a very good time, but we have our feet on the ground," he said.

"We know what we are capable of, but we have to focus on our competitions to keep up. It is not fair to think about that right now."

"Our philosophy is always game by game. After looking at the Premier League. It's not the time to talk about the Champions League."

Neves scored a spectacular 25-yard volley in last week's victory at Molineux, adding to Diogo Jota's hat-trick.

He still has to score within the open play area with 12 of his 15 goals coming from outside the area and three from the penalty spot.

"Since the academy, I've always liked shooting from outside the box," he said. "Many times before it's about my position, so I don't go into the box many times."

"So every time I have the opportunity to shoot I will try. It is a solution for the team, if I can help."

"I always looked at (Andrea) Pirlo, in Portugal, Hulk and Fredy Guarin can make incredible goals. It's hard to see someone and try to do the same."

"I want to improve and I have improved just because fortunately I have that quality in my football."

The side wing Jonny has not traveled with Wolves due to an ankle injury he suffered in Sunday's 3-0 victory over Norwich.