Rockies prospect Ryan Vilade seeks to impress in spring training – Up News Info

SCOTTSDALE, Arizona. Ryan Vilade is the youngest player on the Colorado Rockies spring training list and the MLB.com number 6 prospect for the organization. However, his age, 21, has not weakened his confidence, and high expectations have not altered his mentality.

The guest who is not on the list is here to absorb everything he can in his first major league camp at Salt River Fields.

"(Just) being close to all the veteran and older boys is definitely a learning experience," said Vilade. “They are really amazing and they are teaching me a lot. And I'm asking a lot of questions. "

Mike Gerber, a gardener and another guest off the list, has a locker next to Vilade.

"The most important thing for someone like him is to go there and play relaxed and play with confidence," Gerber said. “There is a reason why you are here. Just show everyone else why you deserve to be here. "

As the No. 48 general pick in the 2017 MLB draft, Vilade demonstrated his potential in high school and that has continued during his advance through the rookie levels of the league, class A and advanced class A.

The 6 foot 2 box player grew around the game. His father, James Vilade, has been a university and professional coach and, more recently, an explorer in the Miami Marlins organization.

"Baseball has been my life," Vilade said.

The Rockies took him out of high school in Stillwater, Oklahoma. The organization sees him as a box player, but he could also be shot in the garden.

"I hope to see him for the next two weeks, go through this and get some at bats in the exhibition games," said manager Bud Black.

Meanwhile, he is absorbing as much of his environment as he can and often talks to Rockies relay pitcher Scott Oberg and boxer Garrett Hampson. But especially seek advice from the Rockies shortstop, Trevor Story.

Story said Vilade has shown the right attributes, including hard work and willingness to ask veteran players questions, to improve.

"(Our conversations are) nothing big," Story said. "It's just things I see, or whatever he comes to ask me, and it's mostly field stuff."

Black has set his eyes on Vilade as someone who could help on the line.

"So far, in a nutshell, it has been impressive," Black said. “I know that our player development people have thought that they have made great progress in the last 12 months. It is getting bigger, stronger and more physical from the moment we sign it.

"Batting coaches are commenting on their bat, which is great to hear for a 21-year-old."

Alex Weiner specializes in sports journalism at Arizona State University. This story is part of a partnership between Up News Info and the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication at Arizona State University.