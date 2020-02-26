Robert Pattinson has horror memories of the paparazzi after the Twilight era

Robert Pattinson may have good memories of the Twilight It was, but do not include paparazzi.

The 33-year-old actor, who rose to fame as Edward Cullen in the beloved vampire franchise, was the target of photographers for many years in the middle of the release of the five films. The attention was so severe that, as Pattinson has previously admitted, he sometimes traveled in trunk to avoid photographers.

And although the madness of the media could have calmed down a bit for Pattinson in recent years, it is understandable that it has had a great impact on him. Looking back at the media frenzy now, the private star admits that he will often wear certain clothes as a shield to protect himself.

"I have so many horror memories of the paparazzi," Pattinson shares with the British. GQ in a new interview, published on Wednesday. "And I still wear a full protective armor, a hood and a hat."