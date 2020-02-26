Robert Pattinson has horror memories of the paparazzi after the Twilight era

Robert Pattinson may have good memories of the Twilight It was, but do not include paparazzi.
The 33-year-old actor, who rose to fame as Edward Cullen in the beloved vampire franchise, was the target of photographers for many years in the middle of the release of the five films. The attention was so severe that, as Pattinson has previously admitted, he sometimes traveled in trunk to avoid photographers.
And although the madness of the media could have calmed down a bit for Pattinson in recent years, it is understandable that it has had a great impact on him. Looking back at the media frenzy now, the private star admits that he will often wear certain clothes as a shield to protect himself.
"I have so many horror memories of the paparazzi," Pattinson shares with the British. GQ in a new interview, published on Wednesday. "And I still wear a full protective armor, a hood and a hat."
Despite this, Pattinson, who has been Dior's face for years, points out that he has come a long way in the style department.
"If I were choosing to wear clothes myself, I don't think I would have taken many directions in which I ended up going with Dior and people like (fashion designer) Kim Jones"Pattinson tells the store." I would never have thought that I would be using gauze, silk and satin. I put on this tuxedo, which had basketball shorts last year, I would never have imagined! "
One of Pattinson's main style regrets? Your set in the Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire premiere in 2005.
"He wore leather pants with these cowboy boots and a velvet jacket," he says. GQ. "I mean, it literally looked like a child had entered a costume box."
Now, Pattinson is looking A $ AP Rocky For style advice.
"I wish I could dress like A $ AP Rocky, he just has a serious style," Pattinson shares. "We have been in different accessories together and I will see the craziest thing and I really want to use it, but I look like a total jerk. Then we will go to the show and see Rocky in it and say, & # 39; Jesus Christ, you can literally use anything ! & # 39; "
To read more of Pattinson's interview, including his self-care routine, go to British GQ!
