Riteish Deshmukh wants to make a biographical film about his father, the late Vilasrao Deshmukh

The Bollywood actor, Riteish Deshmukh, who has entertained us with his extravagant forms and his comic moment for so many years, wishes to make a film about the life of his father, the former Chief Minister of Maharashtra, deceased Vilasrao Deshmukh.



Although he has been looking forward to this for a while, he is waiting for the right script to be presented, which will entertain the audience and do justice to his father's trip. TAs during a recent interview, Riteish said: "It is one of those miraculous journeys of a human being. He began as a sarpanch (head of Gram Sabha) and became the Chief Minister of a state. Many times, people have He wrote scripts about his life and asked me to make a movie, but it's not easy. "

He added: "When a subject is so close to your heart, then you forget objectivity. Suppose I make a movie about his life and people say that I have only shown the good things about him and not the other side of his life." If someone else succeeds, then I will say, & # 39; he wasn't like that, he never used to talk like that and certain things never happened in his life & # 39 ;. Therefore, there will always be a difference of opinion when making films on such subjects. "

Riteish continued explaining: "When you write a book about someone's life, you can write 500 or 600 pages. But it is very difficult to show all aspects of a person's life in a two-hour movie. If you do not succeed , the biographical film becomes boring. Therefore, you have to be careful. Hopefully, if something comes up, why not? But it is not on the agenda in the near future. " We hope Riteish fulfills her dream and very soon!