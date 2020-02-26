Rikers Island staff at Harvey Weinstein: "You will not receive special treatment!"

Rikers Island prison staff is awaiting the arrival of Harvey Weinstein, who was recently convicted of rape, and according to staff members, Weinstein will not receive any special treatment upon arrival.

"Weinstein talks about Rikers: the guards say he won't receive any special treatment from them. They can't wait to see him there, to be honest. He's reportedly in shock," a prison employee reportedly told Page Six .

And if Weinstein hopes to hide in the medical wing of the facility, perhaps he should reconsider:

"You don't want to be there; all that happens is that people shout and piss and throw themselves," the source continued, adding that, "the more money you have, the more you'll end up in a comfortable jail, so I don't think Harvey gets stay too long in Rikers. "

Which means you will probably receive special treatment then …