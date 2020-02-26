Home Entertainment Rikers Island staff at Harvey Weinstein: "You will not receive special treatment!"

Rikers Island staff at Harvey Weinstein: "You will not receive special treatment!"

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Logo

Rikers Island prison staff is awaiting the arrival of Harvey Weinstein, who was recently convicted of rape, and according to staff members, Weinstein will not receive any special treatment upon arrival.

"Weinstein talks about Rikers: the guards say he won't receive any special treatment from them. They can't wait to see him there, to be honest. He's reportedly in shock," a prison employee reportedly told Page Six .

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©