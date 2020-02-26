Rick Dillon comes out as gay despite being & # 39; terrified & # 39; to admit it

Instagram

The 27-year-old YouTube star reveals his sexuality through a new video on his channel, saying he's & # 39; 1000 percent gay & # 39; after identifying as asexual for four years.

Up News Info –

Rick Dillon He has overcome his fear of accepting his own sexual preference. After four years of identifying himself as asexual, the 27-year-old YouTube star shared with his millions of followers that he is finally "1,000% sure" that he is gay.

Through a new video titled "I'm Gay," Dillon revealed the truth about her sexuality. "I barely said this out loud, so I say it several times to normalize it for myself. And finally I agree with that," he began. "I began to slowly realize that I am gay a couple of years ago, I would say 2017, and since then I slowly realized that."

%MINIFYHTMLfca482d2c1a3432ee718e986dfc9f23911% %MINIFYHTMLfca482d2c1a3432ee718e986dfc9f23912%

On what has prevented him from leaving publicly, the Internet personality admitted that he was "terrified." He continued explaining that he was raised in a Christian family that does not believe in same-sex relationships. "From an early age I got the idea that being gay is one of the worst things that can happen," he said.

"I'm so terrified [that my family] won't accept me for being gay, because I know their beliefs," Dillon confessed. Despite the revelation, he assured his followers that he has "great parents" and a "great childhood." While he claimed to have told his parents that he was gay, he did not share how they reacted to his confession.

In his presentation video, Dillon referred further to the misconception about gay people. "There is still a lot of the world that is very homophobic and hateful and thinks that being gay is a lifestyle or something you choose," he said. "I did not choose to be depressed and have paralyzing anxiety about this for three years." He added: "I worked hard to be straight."

<br />

Dillon also spoke about his September 2016 video in which he identified himself as asexual. "I made a video, I think four years ago, where I talked about my sexuality and how I think I am asexual, because my mind was somehow convinced that being gay is off the table and there is no way I can be gay." , shared.

In explaining how he came to such a conclusion, he revealed that he has been in a relationship with 12 "big" girls, but he couldn't help feeling that the relationship was "more wrong and uncomfortable." He went on to say that he was wondering: "What's wrong with me? I'm not attracted to girls," and led him to think that I could be asexual.

Dillon concluded his video by declaring: "I'm gay and I'm proud of it." Then he shared his hope that his departure "can help so many people out there."