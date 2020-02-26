Richmond officials vote to find out what is causing the burning at the Chevron refinery – Up News Info San Francisco

RICHMOND (KPIX 5) – The city of Richmond wants to take a more proactive approach to investigate what is causing the problem at the Chevron refinery. The council voted Tuesday night to try to get to the bottom.

City officials want to know exactly what is causing the burning to discover how harmful it is to the community.

Earlier this month, Pennie Opal Plante captured a video of a fire coming from the Chevron Refinery.

According to the Bay Area Air Quality Management District, there has been an increase in burning since Chevron began operating its new hydrogen plant last year.

The members of the Communities for a Better Environment asked the council that Chevron publish the causal report to the public in a more timely manner.

Chevron said in a statement: “Burning is an important part of keeping the Refinery running safely. Sparklers are highly regulated safety devices designed to relieve pressure during refining processes and help keep our equipment and plants running safely. "

It was a unanimous vote of the council on Tuesday. The hope with the vote is that it will put some pressure to share the causal report so that it can be published online to the public.