Richardson Cop Killer Brandon McCall portrayed as a victim of child neglect during the punishment phase of the capital murder trial

– Brandon McCall's defense lawyers portrayed him as a victim during the punishment phase of his capital murder trial on Wednesday.

They brought Brandon McCall's brother, Michael McCall, from jail to tell them about the dark past of his family of homeless people and the negligence of getting the jury to try to save the defendant's life.

Michael McCall is a habitual criminal who told the jury that he started stealing to feed his family at age 6.

The 32-year-old appeared in shackles and a jail uniform to testify in the sentencing phase of the capital murder of his younger brother.

McCall says he hated life when he remembered growing up living in a car with his brother and parents because his father was an alcoholic.

The defendant's brother says it led to drug abuse, unemployment of both brothers and clashes with the police.

“If you knew we were going to live like this, why the hell would you have us? We may well be dead.

Karen Revels meets Brandon McCall and testified to witnesses of character along with her childhood friends and former employers.

She says he was a good person until he lived briefly with his brother drug addict.

"I never felt threatened in any way and I don't know what happened when he went to Waxahachie with his brother," Revels said. "Something changed it."

But Revels and others failed to explain and did not apologize for McCall's decision to kill his roommate inside his Richardson apartment and then opened fire on the officers who responded and killed officer David Sherrard.

One of them told the jury: "I'm sorry for what you did, I'm very disappointed, but I can't let it go."

The jury will have to decide how this testimony compares to the case of the United States that McCall let his roommate bleed to death after shooting him and then ambush the arriving policemen.

