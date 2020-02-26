Richard Johnson returns to Musselburgh | Racing news

%MINIFYHTML9f9b33e7170bdcc120e421966739ef3611% %MINIFYHTML9f9b33e7170bdcc120e421966739ef3612%





Richard Johnson in action

Richard Johnson returns to the saddle in Musselburgh on Thursday after coach Olly Murphy booked him for two trips.

Having been out of action since he suffered an arm fracture in a fall at Exeter on January 21, the four-time rider champion received a green light to return on Monday, and Murphy is delighted to be able to turn to his services once again.

Johnson rides the Warwickshire-based Made For You coach at meetings that matter in Racing TV Handicap Hurdle, before partnering with Dubai Guest in the conclusive Racing Post Go North Weekend March 20-22 Standard Open National Hunt Flat Race.

Murphy said: "I hope we can give Dicky a winner. Of the two, I would say that Dubai Guest probably has the best chance, since it doesn't look like the strongest bumper in the world and ran much better than its final (eighth) position suggests in His first career in Warwick.

"I hope it runs very well."

Johnson beat champion Brian Hughes by only three winners at the time of his injury, but he was 19 years adrift before competing in Musselburgh on Wednesday, where the northern challenger had three trips booked.

Johnson admitted earlier this week that he was "against,quot; in the race for this year's title, with scores from 130 to 111, but that he doesn't give up in any way, and that he hopes to be among the winners again. immediately in Scotland. .

"We are very fortunate to be able to have Dicky available to accompany us when he is not traveling to Philip Hobbs. He is the best for a reason and a large part of the team, so we are delighted to have him back." Murphy added.

"I think he is right not to give up the title. It is no different that a football team is the best in the league. If the team in the second starts to close, the leaders may have a little wobble. It will be interesting see how it develops

"We will definitely give Dicky our full support from now until April 28 and we hope he can get over the line."