RHONJ Reunion: Margaret attacks Teresa for tearing her hair off

The horsetail drama continues!

Bravo launched the burning three-part trailer Royal Housewives of New Jersey meeting on Wednesday and Margaret Josephs is holding Teresa Giudice responsible for counting Danielle Staub to tear his hair out earlier this season.

"You convinced her to be violent!" Margaret screams like Giudice in the dramatic video. "You have no regrets!"

"I was so crazy," Teresa replies.

While Staub attended the meeting, the clip shows Danielle refusing to leave because she is upset about the seating arrangements on the set. "I have asked several times that I feel with Andy (Cohen) I am an original housewife, "Staub says in her dressing room." The game ends here. "