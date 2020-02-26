RHONJ Reunion: Margaret attacks Teresa for tearing her hair off

The horsetail drama continues!
Bravo launched the burning three-part trailer Royal Housewives of New Jersey meeting on Wednesday and Margaret Josephs is holding Teresa Giudice responsible for counting Danielle Staub to tear his hair out earlier this season.
"You convinced her to be violent!" Margaret screams like Giudice in the dramatic video. "You have no regrets!"
"I was so crazy," Teresa replies.
While Staub attended the meeting, the clip shows Danielle refusing to leave because she is upset about the seating arrangements on the set. "I have asked several times that I feel with Andy (Cohen) I am an original housewife, "Staub says in her dressing room." The game ends here. "
Dolores Catania also makes a surprising revelation about her relationship with her boyfriend David Principe, admitting that she is "angry,quot; about her situation. "I'm a good catch," says Dolores before Andy asks the cast, "Who do you think Dolores should throw him on the sidewalk?"
Jackie Goldschneider Y Jennifer Aydin Also collide once again for Jackie's finances while Melissa Gorga and my husband Joe Gorga share your true feelings about Joe GiudiceThe supposed deception. But not everything is drama.
On a clearer note, Teresa talks about the appointments after Joe's separation. "I hope you cleaned your pipes," Cohen jokes. "I'm dying to!" Teresa breaks.
Watch the meeting trailer for yourself above. First part of the Rhonj The meeting starts on Wednesday, March 4!
The true housewives of New Jersey final airs tonight at 8 p.m. in Bravo.
(E! And Bravo are part of the NBCUniversal family)