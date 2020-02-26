Reviewing the debate of the dress 5 years after the viral sensation

Five years ago, a dress broke the Internet.

%MINIFYHTML9cf9202603186ee4eccef5b0d49b721e13% %MINIFYHTML9cf9202603186ee4eccef5b0d49b721e14%

On February 26, 2015, a Tumblr user uploaded a photo of a striped dress and asked: "Guys, please help me: is this dress white and gold, or blue and black? My friends and I cannot be in agreement …"

%MINIFYHTML9cf9202603186ee4eccef5b0d49b721e15% %MINIFYHTML9cf9202603186ee4eccef5b0d49b721e16%

Nor Internet. Dozens of people, including celebrities, influenced when the photo of the dress went viral.

Mindy kaling and BFF B.J. Novak They did not agree with each other. Taylor Swift We conclude that the dress was "OBVIOUSLY BLUE AND BLACK,quot;. Many people rushed to call a friend.

"Trying to get to my boyfriend to see if he thinks blue / black or white / gold, but apparently he's in a meeting & # 39;". Emmy Rossum tweeted at the time. "Don't you understand how important this is?"

Other trolleys.

"Shit, the dress is atrocious," he tweeted Chrissy Teigen.

"The dress is teal," he wrote David Duchovny.

The truth was out there, and the truth was … the dress was actually blue and black.

Happy fifth anniversary, dress!