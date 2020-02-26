Retail: Online private labels to boost the growth of e-commerce markets: KPMG – Latest news

%MINIFYHTMLf083cf8872b42d4ce34a24e02bef673411% %MINIFYHTMLf083cf8872b42d4ce34a24e02bef673412%

New Delhi: private online labels are expected to grow 1.3 to 1.6 times faster than e-commerce platforms and continue to generate margins 1.8 to 2 times higher than external brands, according to a study by KPMG in India and the Association of Indian retailers.

The study titled & # 39; The growth paradigm of private online label & # 39; He says that private online labels will continue to be an engine for the profitable growth of e-commerce markets.

The rise of private labels occurs in a context of exponential growth in the e-commerce market in India.

%MINIFYHTMLf083cf8872b42d4ce34a24e02bef673413% %MINIFYHTMLf083cf8872b42d4ce34a24e02bef673414%

Between FY16-19, the e-commerce market grew at a compound annual growth rate of 29.8 percent to reach Rs 1.4 lakh crore and is projected to grow at an estimated 30 percent in the period FY19-23.

%MINIFYHTMLf083cf8872b42d4ce34a24e02bef673415% %MINIFYHTMLf083cf8872b42d4ce34a24e02bef673416%

The e-commerce market in India accounted for 2.3 percent of the general retail market and 21 percent of the organized retail market in 2019. Its participation in organized retail will grow around 28 percent for fiscal year 22.

"With a gradual change from unbranded brand to brand, online retailers are also launching their own private brand brands, thus providing consumers with a much wider choice of products and channels to choose from," said Harsha Razdan, partner and director of consumer and internet markets. business in KPMG in India.

"If one has a long-term vision, the journey of private brands that gradually move to brands will shape the future of retail trade," Razdan said.



The study says that online private labels allow platforms to attract new consumers, improve consumer adherence and, therefore, increase market share. The big e-commerce players, in all product categories, attribute more than 50 percent of their private label sales to repeat purchases. Online purchases of private labels in categories such as clothing, groceries and cosmetics see repeated purchases that exceed approximately 60 to 65 percent that having a strong private brand strategy will be a good initiative.

The growth of the private label and its greater profitability translate into better valuations, according to the study.

In addition, private labels offer efficiencies in the supply chain and greater product customization capabilities that later translate into higher margins. For example, a leading grocery market improved its category margins by launching premium labels in organic and superfood categories.

KPMG in India held talks with more than 25 online and offline retailers with a presence throughout India in seven product categories to identify the trends that underlie the growth of private etiquette.