Reset WhatsApp group link: Concerned about the privacy of the WhatsApp group, this is how you can reset the invitation link

Multiple media recently reported that Google was indexing several WhatsApp private group chats along with their invitation links that allow anyone with that link to join the group.WhatsApp has taken the necessary steps to solve the problem. However, if you are still concerned about the privacy of WhatsApp Group and any random person that is added to the account, the only way is to disable the old invitation link and create a new one.

The first thing to keep in mind is that the group invitation link is the main problem and, alternatively, you can try using the phone number to add a new member to the group.

But what if you have already created the group link in the past? In this case, go to the WhatsApp group and touch the top bar where the name of the group is written and choose the "Invite by link,quot; option and here select the "Reset link,quot; option. This will revoke all access from the previous link and create a new link for the group.

After this, WhatsApp invalidates the previous link and people with the previous link cannot be added to the group by clicking on it.

In addition to this, if you want to avoid using the Invite function via link to add someone to any WhatsApp group, you can simply add them by saving the contact on your smartphones. Follow the steps below to add using contact information.

All you need to do is save the contact number on your smartphone and then go to WhatsApp. Now open the group in which you want to add that contact and touch the Group name at the top. Here you will find an icon with the "+" sign, touch it and choose the contact to add to the group.

