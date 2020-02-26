Researchers work to determine the cause of the fire in several buildings in Alexandria – Up News Info

Investigators worked to find out what caused a massive fire that wiped out part of downtown Alexandria in western Minnesota.

More than 100 firefighters fought a fire on Tuesday that destroyed RM Tattoo, Raapers Eatery & Ale, Charlie’s Bazaar and Little Darlings Children’s Boutique.

About two dozen tenants who lived in apartments above the stores were safely evacuated.

City spokeswoman Sarah Stadtherr says firefighters used a drone with thermal imaging for the first time.

The Star Tribune says it allowed them to locate hot spots and use their hoses more effectively.

Carlette Vernlund, owner of Charlie's Bazaar, says she will meet with her insurance agent this week to determine how to proceed.

