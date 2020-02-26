Republican Texas candidate for the 24th Sunny Chaparala Congress District – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

Up News Info 11 News Now: Wednesday morningCheck out the headlines throughout North Texas this Wednesday morning. 52 minutes ago

Cold Wednesday morning with a chance of gustsWe may not reach 50 degrees on Wednesday. 10 hours ago

Bernie Sanders faces attacks in the South Carolina democratic debateDemocrats unleashed a strong assault against Bernie Sanders' eligibility and seized Mike Bloomberg's past with women in the workplace in a scandalous debate Tuesday night. 10 hours ago

Keller ISD is the first of 4 community forums on vapingVaping prevention efforts are beginning in middle schools. 10 hours ago

The Fort Worth ISD Board of Education votes to change boundaries, attendance zones for dozens of schoolsIt was approved by a 7-1 vote, but those who oppose the changes say the fight is not over. 10 hours ago

Tuesday Afternoon Brief NewsThis is what made news on Tuesday, February 25. 14 hours ago

Itinerant replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial makes a stop in GarlandVolunteers will begin to assemble the monument and will be on display from Thursday to Sunday at the Firewheel Town Center. 14 hours ago

Shavon Randle's older cousin testifies at the murder trial of Desmond JonesLadoris Randle said her boyfriend initiated a criminal plot to kidnap her. 14 hours ago

Texas parents warned that they should not be naive about the teenage vaping epidemic in the statewide panel discussionThe Texas PTA organized a panel discussion on vaping in Austin and broadcast it live to dozens of local PTA surveillance parties throughout the state. The panel included state health and education officials, students and parents. 14 hours ago

Bets rise in the Democratic presidential debate in South Carolina tonight on Up News InfoAnalysts expect favorite Bernie Sanders to be targeted Tuesday night. 15 hours ago

The widow takes position in the punishment phase of the murder trial of Brandon McCall CapitalNicole Sherrard and her 15-year-old daughter were the last two witnesses the prosecution called during the punishment phase of Brandon McCall's capital murder trial. 15 hours ago

Texas Rangers finish reviewing an officer shooting at Denton who killed college student Darius TarverThe Denton County District Attorney's Office now plans to present the case to the grand jury to determine if Darius Tarver's shot could be criminal in any way. 15 hours ago

Close Call: Suspicious Drunk Driver Crashes Against North Richland HillsA family from North Richland Hills was shaken up early Tuesday when a suspicious drunk driver crashed into his garage. 15 hours ago

Gusty winds that develop after midnightPartly cloudy skies, with gusty winds that develop after midnight. Under 39F Winds from the NW at 20 to 30 mph. Strong gusts of wind are possible. 15 hours ago

Laissez Les Bons Temps Rouler here in North Texas!Can't you get to Mardi Gras in New Orleans? We have you covered. 15 hours ago

There are no probable criminal charges after the mother and baby are unharmed in the Mesquite police department after an amber alertAn Amber Alert was issued for Nyla Crockett in Mesquite on Monday night, and the police were also looking for their mother, Chernario Crockett. 16 hours ago

Well-being: a look at brain aneurysmsWhile most brain aneurysms do not cause symptoms, people with large brain aneurysms that have not yet ruptured may experience severe localized headaches, blurred vision, changes in speech and neck pain, depending on size and location. of aneurysm 16 hours ago

Shared travel companies now offer services that serve their childrenParents know that it is impossible to be in two places at once. But a new emerging service in Metroplex could be the best option. 16 hours ago

The Supreme Court rules that parents cannot sue the U.S. Border Patrol agent who killed a teenage son in MexicoThe Supreme Court said on Tuesday that the parents of a young Mexican who was shot dead in Mexico by a U.S. Border Patrol agent who was in US territory cannot try to sue the agent in US courts for damages and damages. Katie Johnston reports. 17 hours ago

Interview: Texas Republican Candidate for the 24th Sunny Chaparala Congress DistrictSunny Chaparala is running in the Republican primaries with the goal of ultimately replacing the retired representative Kenny Marchant in the 24th Congressional District. 17 hours ago

A study shows that 6 cities in North Texas are in the top 30 of the hardest working cities in the United States. UU.A new study published on Monday found that North Texas is one of the main areas of the country when it comes to working residents. Katie Johnston reports. 20 hours ago