Republican chef owner Walter Manzke hospitalized after being hit by a car – Up News Info Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A well-known chef and restaurant owner in Los Angeles is recovering on Wednesday after being hit by a car in front of a restaurant that is about to open in Beverlywood.

Walter Manzke, the owner of the popular Hancock Park Republique restaurant, was hit by a car on February 19 in the 9500 block of Pico Boulevard, near Beverly Drive, according to Melissa Koujakian, director of operations for Republique. The driver stayed on the scene, he said.

%MINIFYHTMLddb61f2a0a1edec4e2e36224c4cf48ef13% %MINIFYHTMLddb61f2a0a1edec4e2e36224c4cf48ef14%

Manzke was hit near Bicyclette, a new restaurant that he and his wife Margarita hope to open this spring, Koujakian said.

%MINIFYHTMLddb61f2a0a1edec4e2e36224c4cf48ef15% %MINIFYHTMLddb61f2a0a1edec4e2e36224c4cf48ef16%

The chef suffered several serious injuries, including collapsed lungs, broken ribs, a fractured clavicle and cuts and scratches on the face, according to Eater LA.

The chef told reporter and author Michael Krikorian that he did not remember the collision and that he was unconscious for more than 20 hours, but that he was happy to be alive and that his wife and children were not with him.

Koujakian said Manzke remained hospitalized Tuesday night, but is expected to be released soon.

(© Copyright 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. City News Service contributed to this report).