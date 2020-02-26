Reading 0 – 3 Wigan

Wigan raised his hopes of avoiding the Sky Bet Championship's descent with a deserved 3-0 victory at Reading.

The lively Wigan fully deserved its 1-0 part-time advantage, won midway through the bold film by Kieffer Moore.

Jamal Lowe put the 2-0 in the 67th minute, while Reading struggled miserably in defense and attack, with a clinical blow and Michael Jacobs got the third deep in the time of detention.

Wigan had been in good shape, undefeated in three league games and with only one loss in six.

Image:

Kieffer Moore scored Wigan's first game



They defeated Millwall 1-0 at home on Saturday courtesy of a 57-minute goal in Shaun Hutchinson's own goal.

Wigan's manager, Paul Cook, returned from a game touchdown ban, served against Millwall and watched his team make an impressive start.

Joe Williams played a long pass to striker Moore, who tried to jump on local goalkeeper Rafael.

But the Brazilian, only within his area, managed to raise his arms in time to block Moore's attempt.

















Wigan striker Kieffer Moore scored a lovely heel goal for the second time this season when Wigan beat Reading 3-0



Wigan was lucky to escape a mistake by goalkeeper David Marshall, who took a cross from Pele.

But they kept pushing forward, with Rafael having to intelligently save a 20-yard shot from Williams.

Lowe also made an effort before Wigan deservedly took the lead in the 23rd minute.

Nathan Byrne crossed on the right and Moore, only in the six-yard area, scored with a volley heel. It was his sixth goal of the season.

Reading had offered little in attack and already mocked sections of the small crowd.

Wigan could have increased his lead before the interval, but Cedric Kipre nodded from a Sam Morsy center.

Reading, playing in front of 10,088 people, their lowest attendance in the league or in the cup of the season, began brilliantly in the second half.

Manager Mark Bowen had made two substitutions at the break, introducing Michael Olise and Charlie Adam, and it was the first who tried his luck from 20 yards.

But Olise's shot was always on the rise and Marshall had no problems.

Wigan still looked dangerous at the counter and was rewarded when Lowe extended his lead.

Williams threw a free kick and, after it was cleared only partially, Lowe struck with a good finish.

Marshall had to move quickly to avoid an effort from Olise from a distance while Reading recovered briefly.

But the margin of Wigan's victory could have been greater if Rafael had not made agile stops for Williams and Lee Evans.

Wigan had to play the last minutes of the detention time with 10 men after Cook had used his three substitutes and Chey Dunkley, one of the replacements, was injured.

But they still managed to put 3-0 when Jacobs cleared and went home over Rafael.

What the managers said …

Reading Mark bowen: "That was hard to bear, very much. I am quite amazed at this moment because of what I just witnessed. Three months I have been here and have spent many times patting my back. And rightly so then.

"But tonight is one of those moments when I was simply unacceptable. My job is to take this club forward and I will strive to do so, with the last breath on my body. But tonight we were overcome, overcome and exaggerated." The players didn't work hard enough to make things work. "

Wigan & # 39; s Paul cook: "It doesn't look good for Chey. We want to go and make sure it's the best possible. What was a very strong performance of the team has really been affected by an injury to a fantastic boy, a good boy." and a popular member of our dressing room.

"It doesn't look good for him. I'm delighted with the victory, but it's very difficult to have a lot of emotion apart from the sadness right now."