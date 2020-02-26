Rani retains his own character. – Sharvari in Bunty Aur Babli 2

Yash Raj Films is in the process of making the sequel to Rani Mukerji and the protagonist of Abhishek Bachchan, Bunty Aur Babli, who entertained the audience more than a decade ago. The sequel has Rani Mukerji, Saif Ali Khan, Gully Boy, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari. Recently, Sharvari, who will make his Bollywood debut with the film, talked about it and revealed some interesting details about the project.

When asked if she would put herself in Babli's funny and lively shoes, this is what she said: "Mrs. Rani (Mukerji) is part of the movie. She is retaining her own character, so I don't have shoes to fill The sequel takes place ten years later, mine is a completely different character, it is a completely new person that the audience will see, while people ask me about comparisons with Rani Madam, I feel that I am a big fan of Rani lady as an actress and as Babli that any comparison with her is a blessing. "

Sharvari is a big fan of Rani. He added: "She is someone who gives very good vibes on the set. She is very funny, in fact, she was joking with us even before going to the set. We had met her a couple of times even before she started shooting. Then , she made it so easy for us that we never thought, oh God … we are working with Rani Mukerji. She made it so nice and friendly for us that we all ended up enjoying making our scenes together. "We are very excited to see this one, and you?