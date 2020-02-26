Rangers boss Steven Gerrard wants Ryan Kent to rely on the heroics of the Europa League | Soccer news

Kent has struggled to justify his £ 7 million rate, but scored the only goal when the Rangers knocked out Europa League Braga





Steven Gerrard has asked Ryan Kent to develop his Braga screen

Steven Gerrard expects Ryan Kent to receive a boost from Braga after his winner fired the Rangers in the last 16 of the Europa League.

The 7 million-pound man has struggled to justify that strong rate amid Gers' winter depression. But Liverpool's former winger has somehow paid that amount after assuring the Ibrox club an unexpected gain of £ 925,000 with the only goal at the Municipal Stadium.

The Ibrox men should have extended the 3-2 lead with which they traveled to Portugal during the first half, but wasted three golden opportunities, with Ianis Hagi becoming the fourth Rangers player this season to miss a penalty.

Kent's goal was the difference as the Rangers progressed in Braga

But Kent sealed Gers' place in Friday's draw 16 minutes after the break to send the 5,000 fans who had traveled from Scotland insane and now Gerrard hopes he will help the Englishman return to his best level.

He said: "Ryan is a player we need that level of contribution. Lately there have been many opinions about Ryan about what kind of form he has."

"But he gave us a great moment and he could have had two. He was disappointed with the great opportunity he had in the first half. But I'm very happy with him and I don't just judge him by numbers."

Rangers captain James Tavernier celebrates an excellent victory in Portugal on Wednesday

"I judge him for what he is doing for the team: in and out of possession."

"People don't give him the credit he deserves in terms of the amount of races he does for us, but it was great for the team and he scored the important goal."

"Hopefully this will make your trust in the world of good because there will be times when people will not be happy with it and it will be a bit up and down."

Ryan Kent's goal gave the Rangers a 4-2 overall advantage over Braga

"That's part of being a footballer in a top-level club. But some of the opinions I've been reading lately about Ryan are ridiculous. He's a great player."

Gerrard left a big surprise an hour before the start when it was announced that George Edmundson would partner with Connor Goldson in the center of his defense, with Nikola Katic out of shape after Sunday's St Johnstone horror show.

It was an important decision, since the young Englishman had not been tested against the high-level opposition. But he faced the task while he and Goldson stood firm.

Connor Goldson was a defensive rock for the Rangers in Portugal

Gerrard added: "The association of the two centrals tonight was impeccable. George was thrown to the bottom, but there is a way to get European experience. At some point a manager has to trust you to enter, whatever the challenge is.

"He stepped forward and liked it and delivered it with the help of Connor, who played as a captain, as a leader. He is someone who has had some stick since the weekend, along with the rest of us, to recover ". And publishing that kind of performance was great.

Matheus Magalhaes avoids Hagi's effort from 12 yards

"We play against high class opponents, a very dangerous opponent, who are probably in the best form they have been in for some time. The players have been outstanding for a man in both games. I am really proud of them for finishing the job . "

The rangers have now lost six of their 10 kicks this season, but Gerrard never doubted that his team could beat Ruben Amorim's team.

"Moments like that can play in your mind," he said. "But the game developed as we thought it would be. We could have scored two more and the tie could have been made in the meantime if we had been more clinical."

"I still had confidence that the moments would come. I will not be disrespectful with Braga. They have defeated Porto in a cup final, defeated Sporting de Lisboa, Benfica and Los Lobos. A high class opposition."

"A team that had not been defeated by its new manager, and we have defeated them twice in a week."