Rafael Nadal makes winning start at the Mexican Open in Acapulco | Tennis news

Rafael Nadal defeated his compatriot Pablo Andújar in Acapulco

The top favorite, Rafael Nadal, did a light job of Pablo Andújar at the Mexican Open in Acapulco, while the British Katie Boulter advanced in the women's tournament.

Nadal arrived in style to win 6-3 6-2, while the second planted Alexander Zverev He beat qualifier Jason Jung 7-6 (8-6) 6-1 to reach the second round.

John isner it took just over an hour to beat Mischa Zverev 6-3 7-6 (7-4), Felix Auger-Aliassime he beat Australian Alex Bolt 6-3, 7-6 (7-5), while there were also victories for Grigor Dimitrov, Soonwoo Kwon, Pedro Martínez, Taylor Fritz and Dusan Lajovic.

Katie Boulter came from a set to progress

Britain Boulder He came from a set to beat Francesca Di Lorenzo 2-6, 6-3 and 6-2 to advance in the WTA event.

Di Lorenzo is ranked in more than 250 places above the 23-year-old and two consecutive breaks put the American 4-0 while finishing the first set in 26 minutes in Acapulco.

But Boulter recovered against the lucky loser and broke the first two 120th world service games in the second set when he forced a decision.

Again, in the third, the Briton forced two breaks from the beginning and took a 4-0 lead and served the set and the game to establish a draw with the sixth seed Lin Zhu.

Sloane Stephens suffered a heavy blow to her hopes in Mexico

The best seeded Sloane Stephens fell to the home wild card Renata Zarazua 6-4, 6-2 and Venus Williams was also sent to pack after a loss of 4-6, 7-6 (7-4) 6-2 a Kaja Juvan.

There were no such problems for the sixth seed Lin zhu, who beat Katarina Zavatska in straight sets 7-6 (7-2) 6-2, qualifier Sara Errani beat Sara Sorribes Tormo 7-5, 6-4 and Leylah Annie Fernandez defeated Nina Stojanovic 6-4 6-1.

Fourth seed Lauren Davis fell 6-2 1-6 6-4 to Christina McHale Y Katie Volynets cut Shelby Rogers 6-2 7-6 (5).

