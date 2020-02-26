Race for the 25th Congressional District warms up – News, sports, weather, traffic and the best of LA / OC

%MINIFYHTML58f5f5abe50285a9d734d17f76fad4b211% %MINIFYHTML58f5f5abe50285a9d734d17f76fad4b212%

Race for the 25th Congressional District heats upAfter former Representative Katie Hill resigned last year in the midst of a scandal and an ethics investigation, the race for her seat in District 25 of Congress is underway. 1 hour before

LAUSD student / Teacher of the month: Ivan Mendez and Joyce ChonisCongratulations to the winners of this month at Hamilton High School. 2 hours ago

The former Chargers star launches the league & # 39; XTreme Fighting & # 39;Shawn Merriman stopped at KCAL9 on Wednesday. 2 hours ago

The car turned sideways after the collision outside Northridge MallA car turned sideways after a collision outside the Northridge Fashion Center. 2 hours ago

The husband begs that the driver who hit and fled and who fatally hit his wife surrenderedThe husband of a 57-year-old woman who was fatally beaten in an Echo Park collision, is begging from a hospital bed for the driver to surrender. 2 hours ago

The parents of a 6-year-old girl who drowned in summer camp work to change licensing lawsFollowing the death by drowning of Roxie Forbes, her parents said there was no responsibility for the Summerkids camp, and an investigation by state officials later found that the camp was operating without a license. 3 hours ago

OC health officials declare a coronavirus emergency; 1 case confirmed throughout the countyOrange County officials on Wednesday declared a local health emergency in response to a confirmed case of coronavirus in the county. 3 hours ago

How former mayor Tom Bradley took steps to end discrimination in private social clubs in Los AngelesIn 1987, Mayor Tom Bradley joined city leaders to fight discrimination and passed an ordinance prohibiting it in private social clubs in Los Angeles. 5 hours ago

District 25 race underway for Katie Hill seatDemocrat David Rudnick talks about his candidacy for Congress. 6 hours ago

Breast cancer survivor returns with comfort basketsThe breast cancer survivor, Isabel Guillén, gives back giving comfort baskets to patients who also fight cancer. 8 hours ago

Andrea Riseborough in ZeroZeroZero, Birdman, Steve BuscemiThe actor talks about his new Amazon Prime series about the cocaine smuggling business, what it was like to be in Birdman and why he loves working with Steve Buscemi. 8 hours ago

2 on your side: senior citizens win a $ 2.25 million settlement against the owner of Montrose for broken elevatorsNineteen senior citizens have earned a $ 2.25 million settlement against their landlord after their elevators at the site fell into their Montrose building, leaving them in their apartments for weeks. 8 hours ago

Improved air quality after a massive fire at the Carson refineryAuthorities say there is no immediate threat to the public after explosions and fires at the Marathon refinery. Jake Reiner informs. 9 hours ago

Investigation continues in deadly shootings involved by officers in Garden GroveA witness says he thought the officer was in control of the suspect, and does not know how he ended up dead. Tina Patel informs. 9 hours ago

The Rundown (February 26)The latest news, weather and sports with Hermela Aregawi. 10 hours ago

Danielle Gersh Weather Forecast (February 26)A high pressure system keeps things warm, dry and windy. A low pressure system that will arrive on Saturday will cool things. A maximum of 80 for beaches and valleys. 10 hours ago

LAX starts using the self-service baggage check-in systemAs of Wednesday, a high-tech self-service system is being tested that could significantly reduce lines and reduce the time it takes for flyers to check their luggage at Los Angeles International Airport. Katie Johnston reports. 11 hours ago

Ash Wednesday marks the first day of LentChristians around the world will mark the beginning of Lent, which leads to Easter. 12 hours ago

SpaceX installation approved at the LA portThe new agreement leases space for almost $ 200 million a year for 10 years. 12 hours ago

Grand opening of the shelter of houses in VeniceThe 150-bed shelter is on Sunset Avenue and is a bridge for permanent housing. 12 hours ago

California couple clone dogVia-Gen, based in Koreatown, cloned a beloved dog for a San Diego couple. 12 hours ago

Tyra Banks will open & # 39; ModelLand & # 39; in Santa MonicaThe theme theme park will open at Santa Monica Place in May. 12 hours ago

Audit accuses California Lottery of retaining millions of schoolsA state audit recommends that the California Lottery reimburse $ 36 million to schools. DeMarco Morgan said. 13 hours ago