R Madrid 1 – 2 Man City

A header from Gabriel Jesus and a good penalty from Kevin De Bruyne sealed an exciting 2-1 return victory for Manchester City at Real Madrid, which caused captain Sergio Ramos to be ejected in the first leg of the Liga de Champions last 16.

Isco had advanced the hosts at the Bernabéu in 60 minutes, but Pep Guardiola was rewarded for his surprise selections and settings when Jesus nodded in the center of De Bruyne (78) and the Belgian ended the penalty problems of the City by turning his kick seven minutes at a time.

Real Madrid's misery worsened moments later when Ramos was shown a direct red card for cutting Jesus on the edge of the box when the City striker seemed ready to put all three and is an advantage for the City ahead of the Return match in Etihad on Tuesday, March 17.

However, there was bad news for the City in the first half, when key defender Aymeric Laporte suffered an injury, as he had just returned to the first team after a long-term knee problem.

Whats Next?

Man City has an appointment at Wembley when they face Aston Villa in the final of the Carabao Cup, live at Sky Sports Football starting at 3.30 pm on Sunday, March 1; Start at 4.30 p.m.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid receives Barcelona in El Clásico, also on Sunday, March 1; Start at 8pm.

The return of this match will be on Tuesday, March 17 at the Etihad Stadium; Start at 8pm.