R. Kelly's lawyer claims that Drea Kelly could be locked up on charges

Steven Greenberg, the lead defense attorney for shameful singer R. Kelly in Illinois, revealed that the alleged rapist was in court to find out if his wife, Drea Kelly, spends some time behind bars for their accusations.

"#RKelly in divorce court this morning to see if Drea is going to be locked up for her accusations," Greenberg tweeted.

Greenberg offered no further information, and it is unlikely that Drea is currently behind bars.

Last week, Derrel McDavid, Kelly's long-time manager, requested a speedy trial in April to face federal charges against him. McDavid faces charges of child pornography and obstruction of justice in the new federal prosecution. He claims that McDavid played a key role in paying victims and witnesses in the period before the Cook County child pornography trial in 2008, which ended in Kelly's acquittal, according to the Sun-Times.

Kelly and McDavid deny all accusations against them and maintain their innocence.